Author Sharon Erwin Has Released New Psychological Thriller THE TILT-A-WHIRL MAN

Author Sharon Erwin has announced the release of her new psychological thriller, The Tilt-A-Whirl Man. Released in October 2019, the book is already receiving rave reviews from readers and reviewers.

Alicia (Allie) escaped abduction and sexual molestation at the age of eight only to be murdered in her townhouse sixteen years later by another predator. Allie is unable to move past her death until her abductor and child predator is brought to justice. She knows him only as the man who operated the Tilt-A-Whirl at a traveling carnival she visited with her sister and father. In death, however, she encounters other girls waiting for justice. The little girls who didn't escape Allie's monster have been waiting for the chance to put an end to the monster. Little girls not content to slip into eternity as victims join forces with the living and the newly dead to achieve their goals.

The Tilt-A-Whirl Man is available for purchase in print and ebook formats.



Sharon Erwin is a pseudonym used by an author better known for cozy mysteries



