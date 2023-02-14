Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Author, Screenwriter & Director Maurice Woodson Releases First 2 Chapters Of New Novel NOTHING TO LOSE

Maurice Woodson has sold films and has worked on tv shows such as Law & Order SVU, Forever, Niki & Nyah, Cooking With Critters, and more.

Feb. 14, 2023  

Author, screenwriter, director , producer, Maurice Woodson, whose career includes working in the Publishing, Music,TV and Film industries, has released the first two chapters of his novel "Nothing To Lose" via Amazon's Kindle Vella, which allows books to be released chapters at a time.

"Nothing To Lose" tells the story of Jerome Henderson, a man who seemed to have the perfect life. He had a beautiful loving wife and a daughter that worshipped him. But when his wife and child go missing, followed by a gruesome discovery, all eyes are on Jerome as he becomes the number one suspect. Jerome is forced to become a fugitive, claiming to be searching for the truth, but Detective Pinnock isn't buying any of it. As Jerome's world continues to spin out of control, Pinnock discovers something that reveals the entire horrifying truth.

Readers who wish to experience this gripping work, can find the first 2 chapters available NOW to read for FREE at ASIN: B0BVHKGQCF



