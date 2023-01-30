Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Author Diana Aleksandrova Turns Her Struggles To Become Pregnant Into Children's Book LAZY STORK

Despite the hardship that brought this book to life, The Lazy Stork is anything but sad. On contrary, it is full of humor and hope.

Jan. 30, 2023  

Diana Aleksandrova has always wanted to be a mom, but after years of trying to become pregnant, that dream hasn't come true yet. Inspired by her struggles and the legend about the storks bringing the babies, she writes "The Lazy Stork".

In "The Lazy Stork," Stan slept through most of his training, so his first delivery isn't as easy as he thought. When the compass makes him swirl in circles and he can't read the map, he is afraid his mission is a failure.

THE STORY BEHIND THE STORY:

"After years of suffering from infertility, I decided to blame it on 'the lazy stork.' I needed some humor in my life when everything seemed so dark," says Aleksandrova. "With a surprising happier than the happiest of endings, 'The Lazy Stork' is meant to bring hope to the families still waiting for their miracles. The story shows kids how much their parents wished, waited, and longed for them to arrive. It's a lighthearted and humorous way to explain why their baby brother or sister hasn't come yet. Blame it on the stork!"

Diana hopes to bring awareness to the fact that 1 in 8 in the US are impacted by infertility! Infertility is not a condition that individuals choose or can prevent and there is little to no support for families affected by it. Diana lives in Nevada, a state that does not mandate fertility coverage, and most companies elect not to offer such.

Learn more: https://www.dedonibooks.com

ABOUT THE AUTHOR:

Diana Aleksandrova is an award-winning author of children's books. Her mission is to help emerging and reluctant readers fall in love with books. Diana believes that reading is beneficial for children and is a way to shape thinking and an emotionally intelligent future generation.




