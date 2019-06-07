Author Christina Goebel Announces The Release Of New Sci-fi Adventure

Author Christina Goebel announces the release of her new sci-fi adventure, Birth Right: Galak's Rising. Published June 4, 2019, the book is already receiving rave reviews from readers and reviewers.

What do you do when the world's greatest power has no conscience?



Two, not of blood, but joined in blood,

may conquer only as a selfless act of love.

-from The Prophecy of the Dancers of Silence

The illustrated dystopian science fiction epic fantasy BIRTH RIGHT TRILOGY depicts the first battles of a brutal war between humans, cyborgs, robots, and genetically enhanced beings. In the first book, BIRTH RIGHT: GALAK'S RISING, you are introduced to the Valki and Galak.

At the onset of a technological war that could destroy their race and the technology that made them superior, the genetically enhanced Valki traveled more than a century into the future.

In this new civilization, Galak, a cruel cyborg obsessed with creating his own race of superior beings, induces the remaining human feudal and native tribes to war against one another. To limit the Valki population, births are restricted to one per woman, unless they are twins. Galak demands that Valki teen twins compete for a Birthright, the right to have children-or be sterilized.

The courage of two young Valki women to resist Galak's law pits princes, kings, and mighty warriors against a merciless and powerful foe.

To save humanity, the girls, named only 99 and 100, and their allies must resist an opponent who has the field and technological advantages. Only those willing to sacrifice everything can defeat their enemies.

The BIRTH RIGHT TRILOGY explores the ethical implications of technology with adventure, romance, humor, and terror.

Kent Burles created the nineteen illustrations for GALAK'S RISING.

Birth Right: Galak's Rising is available for purchase in print and ebook formats.

Book Details:

Birth Right: Galak's Rising

By Christina Goebel

Release Date: June 4, 2019

ISBN: 978-1733844970 (pb)

ISBN: 978-1733844994 (ebook)

ASIN: B07RN2ZGCD

Pages: 380

Genre: Sci-fi Adventure, Dystopian Science Fiction Epic Fantasy

About the Author:

Christina Goebel, M.A., was born in Texas and is a former secondary English teacher and statewide disability conference planner. When she began college, her goal was to earn a degree to be respected as a writer. She earned an associate degree in World Literature from Miami-Dade Community College, a bachelor's in Secondary English Education from Florida International University, and a master's in Journalism from the University of Texas at Austin.

Since her father was a computer programmer, Christina developed a curiosity about artificial intelligence and machine learning.

Christina is married and has son and a German Shepherd. Her son designed the book cover for BIRTH RIGHT: GALAK'S RISING. Christina's an avid traveler and has a read a part of a book most days of her life.

Other works by Christina Goebel: GoldenHeart: How to Love Humanity

Contact Information:

