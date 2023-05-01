Author Alekz Wokal Releases New YA Fantasy CYCLED: REBIRTH

Author Alekz Wokal has released his new young adult fantasy novel, Cycled: Rebirth.

After gaining a mysterious power, Ember embarks on a journey to uncover its meaning while evading deadly adversaries.

Atop Skyekyra-the land above the clouds-a mysterious power awakens within a young slave. This catapults her to embark on a journey to discover her origins, where she will encounter foes harnessing magical abilities, learn a prophecy of a liberator, and discover a plan that threatens all of life itself-all while eluding a godlike monarch, hell-bent on her demise.

About the Author:



Alekz Wokal enjoys writing stories with deep lore, unique characters, and compelling villains. His love for the hero's journey is rooted in the various films, books, and anime he's consumed that have an exceptional antagonist for the hero to face. He lives on Vancouver, WA, with his family and two dogs.

Cycled: Rebirth is available for purchase at Amazon in print and ebook formats.