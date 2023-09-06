Aubrey Porter Releases New Book INSOMNIA DECODED: BREAK THE CYCLE OF SLEEPLESS NIGHTS

With an alarming rise in sleep deprivation worldwide, this essential guide offers readers an opportunity to regain control over their sleep and transform their lives.

Sep. 06, 2023

Aubrey Porter Releases New Book INSOMNIA DECODED: BREAK THE CYCLE OF SLEEPLESS NIGHTS

Are sleepless nights taking a toll on your well-being? Look no further - Aubrey Porter's groundbreaking book, Insomnia Decoded: Break the Cycle of Sleepless Nights, is here to provide a solution.

With an alarming rise in sleep deprivation worldwide, this essential guide offers readers an opportunity to regain control over their sleep and transform their lives.

According to recent statistics, a staggering one in three adults in the United States does not receive the adequate sleep necessary for maintaining good health. The repercussions of poor sleep are far-reaching, contributing to numerous chronic health issues. Insomnia Decoded is a comprehensive resource designed to empower individuals to overcome the challenges of insomnia and embrace rejuvenating sleep.

Within the pages of this enlightening book, readers will find:

In-depth insights into the science of sleep, along with a breakdown of the nine leading causes of insomnia and the dispelling of eight common sleep myths.
A thorough exploration of sleeping pills, shedding light on potential long-term complications and offering a safe and effective approach to tapering off these medications.
Strategies for cultivating a growth mindset, releasing negative thoughts, and breaking free from the confines of perfectionism.
Five actionable habits to expedite the process of falling asleep and enjoying uninterrupted sleep throughout the night.
Techniques for conquering stress, breaking the stress-sleep cycle, and bolstering the body's relaxation response.
Expert recommendations for exercise routines conducive to better sleep, accompanied by practical advice for creating a personalized fitness plan.
The importance of maintaining a sleep diary and its role in identifying and addressing the root causes of sleep disturbances.
Guidance on recognizing when professional medical intervention is needed, along with information about gold standard treatments, devices, and supplements for managing insomnia.

Aubrey Porter, the author of Insomnia Decoded, is not your ordinary doctor. Balancing her roles as a problem-solving physician and a dedicated sleep advocate, Porter draws from her years of experience to provide readers with a comprehensive toolkit for tackling insomnia. With a background in board-certified medicine and a passion for sleep disorders, Porter is on a mission to offer restorative solutions to those in need.

Insomnia Decoded is just the beginning of Audrey Porter's commitment to aiding individuals in their journey toward better sleep. Her Amazon profile promises a series of upcoming titles, each addressing specific sleep-related challenges. From sleep apnea to restless leg syndrome, Porter's upcoming books will continue to offer practical guidance and advice to transform sleep patterns and improve overall well-being.

For those ready to experience the transformative power of restful sleep, Insomnia Decoded: Break the Cycle of Sleepless Nights is available now on Amazon.

About the Author:


Aubrey Porter is a tenacious problem solver and sleep warrior, dedicated to helping individuals overcome sleep disorders. With years of experience as a board-certified physician, Porter brings a unique perspective to the field of sleep medicine. Her commitment to improving sleep quality is evident in her debut book, Insomnia Decoded, and is a testament to her passion for making a positive impact on the lives of others.



