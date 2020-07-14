Arthur Lee Conway Promotes New Book THE POETIC VIBRATIONS OF A MATURED BUTTERFLY

Author Arthur Lee Conway has announced the promotion of his book of poetry entitled, The Poetic Vibrations of a Matured Butterfly. It is a poetic walk through the forest of living in the world of joy and pain.

A poetic journey of verses, thoughts, and parables about mankind schisms. Cyclonic interactions and divisions that causes movement, and sometimes turbulent development in the cocoon of Gaia. Resulting in birth, after numerous encounters with Earths worldly frequencies, culminating in the coming of the Monarch. That majestic entity that elects to take flight towards the Light of Eternal understanding. Mind you, this is a spiritual awakening through the spoken word.

The Poetic Vibrations of a Matured Butterfly is available for purchase in print and ebook formats.

About the Author:

Arthur Lee Conway is the author of Walking Through The Mist of Life, The Strange Ways of Dragons, and is a winner of the Summer 2018 Pinnacle Book Achievement Award for poetry. He resides in the Washington, DC area.

Related Articles View More Books Stories

More Hot Stories For You