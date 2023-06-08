Andrew Couch Releases New Book THE MORON AT THE END OF THIS BOOK

Andrew Couch has released "The Moron at the End of This Book - Short Stories From a Life, Well, Lived."

Prepare for an unfiltered and humorous memoir that unveils the highs and woes of a man's journey to find acceptance from his child-self.

Every once in a while, a book comes along that both raises the bar of literary excellence and inspires a growing sense of hope and optimism for the future of humanity. The Moron at the End of This Book is not that book. You might find, however, that it raises the bar on self-criticism and unconventional acts of service. It might also inspire a growing sense of hope and optimism for the future of kind-hearted morons the world over.

Praise for The Moron at the End of This Book:

"The tone is what sets this work apart - the narration is one of definite hindsight, with a firm distance between the current narrative voice and the child experiencing the heady thrill both of a "sanctified snack" and the aftermath of rum and coke (mixed with barbeque and a bit of cigar smoke to boot)." - Decilis, Writer, researcher, and Ph.D. in Literature.

"Couch! He wrote a book? Well, yeah, I know him. Kinda has that sea monkey intelligence, know what I mean? Like, there's something there, but you gotta use your imagination to get anything out of the experience." - Edgar T. Squintz, a Fictional character created for reasons that may or may not be obvious.

With profound insights and candid introspection, The Moron at the End of This Book presents a collection of short stories and heartfelt letters to the living and the dead. Drawing from almost four decades of impulsive actions, peculiar friendships, unconventional occupations, and a well-worn moral compass, Couch weaves a one-of-a-kind narrative of a man searching for validation from his inner child.

Embrace the quirky, embrace the moronic, and find hope for the kind-hearted fools among us in The Moron at the End of This Book.

About the Author:



Andrew Couch is a self-proclaimed "just some guy," a relatable figure in a world of countless individuals. As a traveler, chronicler, observer, and friend of the peculiar and marginalized, Andrew seeks to bridge the gap between those who appreciate stories and the unexpected events that give birth to them. While he aspires to champion the ordinary, he settles for being its advocate.

What sets Andrew apart and captures your interest? Well, like any person, he possesses a rich inner life. Having experienced over forty different occupations throughout his unconventional journey, Andrew has amassed a treasure trove of compelling tales. Among them, he has washed dishes at an Egyptian-owned catfish restaurant in North Mississippi, sold trinkets at Elvis Presley's Graceland, fielded irate phone calls on the 57th floor of the Empire State Building, and even constructed vehicles powered by cooking grease in Memphis, TN. His adventures extend to professionally petting affluent, inebriated women in Northern California (or, as it is known professionally, "massage therapy") and his contribution to renaming "Handy Man" as "Ableman" for a host of reasons. The list goes on and on.

But Andrew's storytelling prowess extends beyond work-related escapades. He has traversed the deserts of Northern Mexico to the high sierras in California, made a transcontinental bicycle journey from the Atlantic to the Pacific, and taken a quirky road trip from California to Alaska to Costa Rica. In these unexpected exploits, Andrew has discovered that certainty is a lie, life is hilarious, and that heroes and villains are often the same people. Such insights can only be gained by seeking adventure in the most unforeseen places and paying attention to the easily overlooked.

Despite his unconventional path, Andrew acknowledges his good fortune in having a loving wife named Tiffany, a faithful companion in his dog Pelé, and a steadfast family who have stood by him through thick and thin. Andrew Couch, a storyteller with heart, invites you to join him in unraveling the extraordinary hidden within the seemingly ordinary, reminding us that everyone has a story worth sharing, even morons.

The Moron at the End of This Book is available on Amazon in print and eBook formats.