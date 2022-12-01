Amber And Davina Bernardi-Kim Release New Children's Book CHRISTMAS LAND
Adventure with Davina to Christmas Land, where love and a little magic conquer evil.
Amber Bernardi-Kim has released a new children's book, which co-authored with her daughter Davine entitled, Christmas Land.
It all began when Amber's daughter wanted a story in December that wasn't the traditional Santa story.
Adventure with Davina to Christmas Land, where love and a little magic conquer evil. One morning, Davina awakes, discovering that the stories her mom had told her for years are true. In a land where cupcakes and yumminess abound, Davina must find a way to save the residents of Christmas Land.
Enjoy a visit to Christmas Land any time of year, for it's not a seasonal place, but one where you can find the Christmas feeling year round.
About the Authors:
Amber Bernardi-Kim has always had a passion for writing and exploring different cultures. She has a BA in International Affairs and an MA in Organizational Leadership. Daily, Amber enjoys imagining her next creative world with her daughter.
Davina Bernardi-Kim enjoys creating stories with her mom, dancing, and singing to the latest song on the radio. She is an avid baker and enjoys her favorite show, "Nailed It."
Find out more about the book and author on BookBuzz
