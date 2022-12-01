Amber And Davina Bernardi-Kim Release New Children's Book CHRISTMAS LAND

Amber Bernardi-Kim has released a new children's book, which co-authored with her daughter Davine entitled, Christmas Land.

It all began when Amber's daughter wanted a story in December that wasn't the traditional Santa story.

Adventure with Davina to Christmas Land, where love and a little magic conquer evil. One morning, Davina awakes, discovering that the stories her mom had told her for years are true. In a land where cupcakes and yumminess abound, Davina must find a way to save the residents of Christmas Land.

Enjoy a visit to Christmas Land any time of year, for it's not a seasonal place, but one where you can find the Christmas feeling year round.



About the Authors:



Amber Bernardi-Kim has always had a passion for writing and exploring different cultures. She has a BA in International Affairs and an MA in Organizational Leadership. Daily, Amber enjoys imagining her next creative world with her daughter.

Davina Bernardi-Kim enjoys creating stories with her mom, dancing, and singing to the latest song on the radio. She is an avid baker and enjoys her favorite show, "Nailed It."

