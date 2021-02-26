Allie McCormack Releases New Paranormal Romance A CAT FOR TROY

Author Allie McCormack has announced the upcoming release of her new paranormal romance novel, A Cat for Troy. Scheduled for release on March 4, 2021. This the third book in her Wishes & Dreams series. Book one, Wishes in a Bottle was released in January 2019. Book two, A Gift of Jacinth was released in June 2019.

Meet Troy's new roommate...

She was charming.... inquisitive... demanding... even occasionally bad-tempered. But he loved her anyway.

After all, she was just a cat

...wasn't she?

A Cat for Troy is a fun paranormal romance novel with a happy ever after and lots of Cattitude!

Veterinarian Troy Shelton has no idea what he's letting himself in for when he rescues a friend's cat from the shelter after a dog attack. The friendly but demanding calico soon has Troy and his pregnant collie wrapped around her furry paw. But strange things begin happening in Troy's home when he's away, and he could almost think someone else was living there besides him.

Torn and hurting, Katerina appreciates Troy's gentle care. She also appreciates his strong form and handsome face as much as the way he cuddles her. She's trapped in her cat form until her wounds heal, but once she's well again she finds herself oddly reluctant to resume her human form and life away from Troy. But someone else is interested in Troy, and that someone else has already tried to kill Cat once.

A Cat for Troy will be available for purchase in print and ebook formats upon its release.

About the Author:

A former career medical transcriptionist and disabled Veteran, Allie McCormack is now writing from home full-time. Allie has traveled quite a bit and lived many places all over the U.S., and also a year in Cairo, Egypt as an exchange student, and a year in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia under contract to a hospital there, plus a short stint with NATO while she was in the Army. Allie now lives in the beautiful southern California with her family and her two rescue cats.

Allie says: "A writer is who and what I am... a romance writer. I write what I know, and what I know is romance. Dozens of story lines and literally hundreds of characters live and breathe within the not-so-narrow confines of my imagination, and it is my joy and privilege to bring them to life, to share them with others by writing their stories."