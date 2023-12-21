Actor and Author Donald D'Haene Releases New Memoir, NO ONE WANTS TO READ THAT YOU'RE HAPPY

A captivating memoir of triumph and honesty from actor and writer Donald D'Haene.

Dec. 21, 2023

Actor, writer Donald D'Haene, from London, Canada, releases new memoir, No One Wants To Read That You're Happy.

"We crawl, rise and strut the catwalk alongside performer/author Donald D'Haene as he bares his soul. A true labour of love, of persistence and of triumph" - Erin Davis, Bestselling Author "Mourning Has Broken"

An unbelievable, yet true, story told with brutal honesty, humour, hope, and history. This ain't no Brady-Bunch memoir. D'Haene brings the receipts.

Donald has been an actor, producer, tv presenter. He was a guest on The Oprah Winfrey Show in 2010. He reveals stories of his life off stage that led to the performer on.

Available on Amazon.ca and amazon.com. Three weeks a seller on Canada's amazon.ca in LGBTQ + History.



