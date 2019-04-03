ATOMIC FRENCHIE, Vol. 2: The Cow With The Nuclear Heart Illustrated Novel Out Next Month

Kirby the French bulldog is back and ready to take over the world in Atomic Frenchie, Vol. 2!

Kirby the French bulldog, OB the turtle, and the ghost of Erasmus J. Peckinpah embark on a road trip to the mysterious Area 51, hidden in the wastelands of the Nevada desert. Erasmus has convinced Kirby to help resurrect his cryogenically frozen body (which is in the trunk of the old Cadillac Eldorado they're driving) by acquiring a nuclear heart-a heart that is currently inside the chest of a cow at the Area 51 facility.

On their journey, the gang encounters the angry spirit of an old prospector, a motorcycle gang with a grudge against French bulldogs, and last but not least, a full-fledged alien invasion!

Atomic Frenchie, Vol. 2 is an illustrated novel with an innovative combination of text and graphic artistry. New York Times best-selling author Tom Sniegoski (whose French bulldog Kirby serves as the inspiration for the book's amazing title character) and renowned comic artist Tom McWeeney bring us this new and hilarious sequel to Atomic Frenchie, continuing their original middle-grade graphic novel series about Kirby, the world's most diabolical supervillain.

About the Contributors:

TOM E. SNIEGOSKI is a New York Times best-selling author who has written for children, young adults, and adults. Tom has worked as a comic book scripter for nearly every major company in the comic book marketplace, writing such characters as Batman, the Punisher, Buffy, and Hellboy. He is the only writer who has ever been invited to work on Jeff Smith's international hit series Bone, joining Smith on Bone: Tall Tales and an original Bone trilogy, Quest for the Spark, for Scholastic Books. Tom is the author of the groundbreaking teen series The Fallen, which was adapted for three two-hour movies for ABC Family, earning stellar ratings. His young-adult thriller Monstrous was released in summer 2017. Tom is also the author of the popular seven-book adult urban fantasy series featuring angel turned private eye Remy Chandler, beginning with A Kiss Before the Apocalypse. The second book in the Demonists series, Dark Exodus, was released in summer 2017. A new original novel he wrote with Hellboy creator Mike Mignola, Grim Death and Bill the Electrocuted Criminal, was published in February 2017. Tom was born and raised in the Boston area, where he still lives with his wife, LeeAnne, and their French bulldog, Kirby, who inspired Atomic Frenchie. Please visit Tom at www.sniegoski.com.

TOM MCWEENEY began life obsessed with Marvel Comics, Mad magazine, and Warner Bros. cartoons. His obsessions led him to pursue a career as a cartoonist and toy designer with a background in comics and graphic storytelling. After graduating from the Joe Kubert School of Cartoon and Graphic Art, he worked steadily in the comic book industry for 14 years, lending his writing and drawing skills to a host of popular titles such as Roachmill, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Gen 13, and the best-selling Battle Chasers. In 2003, he moved from comics to freelancing as a designer-illustrator, working for companies such as Hasbro, Mattel, Nickelodeon, and Disney. Tom currently works out of a tiny studio in his home in Howell, New Jersey. He lives with his wife, Nanci, his son, Tyler, and his dog, Finn.

About Insight Editions:

Celebrated for its unwavering dedication to quality, Insight Editions is a publisher of innovative books and collectibles that push the boundaries of creativity, design, and production. Through its acclaimed film, television, and gaming program, Insight strives to produce unique books and products that provide new ways to engage with fan-favorite characters and stories. Under this program, Insight has published books covering the worlds of Star Wars, Game of Thrones, The Walking Dead, Destiny, Assassin's Creed, Halo, Diablo, World of Warcraft, and the Harry Potter films, among many others. Insight's award-winning art, photography, and sports titles celebrate the artistry and history of a wide range of subjects that include the Rolling Stones, John Lennon, Kurt Cobain, Johnny Cash, the San Francisco Giants, and the Dallas Cowboys. Other divisions include a line of deluxe stationery products, as well as a children's imprint, Insight Kids. For more information, visit www.insighteditions.com.





