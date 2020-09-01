80s Film Classics Teach Essential Skills In New Board Books

Two new adorable interactive books teach essential early learning skills.

PlayPop, the interactive board book series that combines playful learning with pop culture bonding continues with two new adorable interactive books that teach essential early learning skills with beloved characters from favorite 80s movies.

Back to the Future: Telling Time with Marty McFly

Help Marty get through the day by turning the die-cut wheel in the cover and lifting the flaps throughout the book to find out where Marty should be at the proper time. With both analog and digital clocks, young learners will get to see time in different ways.

The Dark Crystal: Book of Opposites

This colorfully illustrated board book will guide children to help Jen, Kira, and their friends learn about opposites by pointing out the differences between the kind Gelflings and the evil Skeksis. Concepts like fast and slow, light and dark, big and small will be revealed through touch and feel elements.

Also Available:

Ghostbusters: 1 to 10 Slimer's Loose Again

E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial: E.T.'s First Words

