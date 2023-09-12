10-1: A Novel by K. Sato, A Sizzling Tale of Political Rivalry and Passion Out Now

This captivating contemporary steamy romance and romantic comedy is set to ignite readers' hearts and Kindle screens on September 28, 2023.

Sep. 12, 2023

Get ready to be swept away in a whirlwind of desire, politics and unexpected romance as author K. Sato releases her scorching new novel 10-1. This captivating contemporary steamy romance and romantic comedy is set to ignite readers' hearts and Kindle screens on September 28, 2023.

Deep in the heart of Austin, Texas, where the political stage is set, two councilmembers, Mia Sinclair and Gio Barra, find themselves caught in a tumultuous web of passion and power. Mia, the council's lone conservative, faces the crumbling ruins of her marriage and makes a desperate attempt to salvage it. Meanwhile, Gio, the charismatic progressive councilmember, seizes the chance to publicly criticize her, unaware of the fire of attraction that simmers beneath their political feud.

Their political rivalry escalates, but so does their intense desire for one another. From heated debates to clandestine encounters, Mia and Gio's passion knows no bounds. Mia's world shatters when she uncovers her husband's betrayal, while Gio grapples with desires that his longtime girlfriend fails to ignite.

Amidst personal chaos, Mia and Gio find their paths crossing, exposing their raw vulnerabilities. They discover solace and a unique connection amidst their heated disputes, leading to a fragile truce and a shared understanding. However, as they navigate newfound tenderness, old insecurities threaten to tear them apart.

10-1 invites readers to dive into a world where passions soar as high as political tensions. This high heat, explicit romance novel explores self esteem struggles and self discovery, offering a unique perspective on love and desire.

K. Sato has been a lifelong enthusiast of love stories, from obsessively rewatching taped sitcom happily-ever-afters to picking up her first contemporary romance novel. Now she crafts her own tales of passion and intimacy. When she's not indulging in her favorite authors' works, K. Sato can be found spending time with her husband or working at Costco, her other happy place.

10-1: A Novel is available for purchase on Amazon.

Join Mia and Gio on their electrifying journey from sworn enemies to passionate lovers in 10-1. Get your copy today and experience a love story that defies expectations and blurs the lines between power and passion.



