Second Generation Theatre to Present 26-27 Free Reading Series
Douglas Lyons' MOTHER. DAUGHTER. FATHER. SON headlines a lineup that includes a world premiere by Harris Skinner.
Second Generation Theatre will continue to make art as accessible to the community as possible with their Free Reading Series. Now entering its 9th season, the series is completely free of charge and includes a mix of known titles, regional, and world premieres.
MOTHER. DAUGHTER. FATHER. SON
By Broadway's Douglas Lyons
9/21/26
Douglas Lyons is no stranger to 2nd Gen after his play PURE GLITTER was part of the 24-25 reading series and then the 25-26 main stage series starring Bebe Blasdell and Daniel Lendzian. Lyons' CHICKEN AND BISCUITS became the second most produced play nationwide of the 22-23 theatre season after it became his Broadway debut. Lyons knows how to write chosen family and comedy. MOTHER. DAUGHTER. FATHER. SON is no different. A brisk 70-minute 4 person show, it explores familiar, racial, and generational themes as well as what happens when children begin parenting their parents.
2nd Gen will welcome Director Delicia Robinson, who recently completed the 2nd Gen Apprenticeship Program as a Directing Apprentice for PURE GLITTER.
THE GRADIENT
By Steph Del Rosso
1/11/27
In a not-so-distant future, men accused of sexual misconduct are sent to The Gradient to reckon with their mistakes and get rehabilitated. New employee Tess is eager to hold men accountable and enact change – but it might not be as simple as it seems. This fresh, stinging satire is prescient, provocative and often very funny. 2nd Gen welcomes first time director Julia Miskines.
INTO THE BREECHES
By George Brant
3/22/27
The perfect choice for a female founded and led company, INTO THE BREECHES is a modern and moving comedy about how art reveals are boldest selves- even in the darkest of times. Oberon Play House's director and leading men are off at war with the Axis. Determined to press on, the director's wife sets out to produce an all-female version of Shakespeare's Henriad, assembling an increasingly unexpected team united in desire, if not actual theatre experience. Together they deliver a delightful celebration of collaboration and persistence when the show must go on! Camilla Maxwell directs.
THROUGH THE VOID: A World Premiere Reading
By Harris Skinner
5/10/27
Matt wakes up tied to a chair in a dressing room with his memories wiped. To regain them, he must win a quiz show about his own life. He watches the memories play out before him, but he begins to struggle with his past and contemplates losing on purpose to forget everything. A world premiere developmental reading by Harris Skinner, THROUGH THE VOID welcomes Mason Beggs as Director.
Registration will be live for this free program at www.secondgenerationtheatre.com/free-reading-series as shows near. Follow @2ndgentheatre on Facebook and Instagram or join our mailing list for frequent updates.
ABOUT SECOND GENERATION THEATRE
Second Generation Theatre Company (SGT) creates and presents quality theatre in Buffalo, N.Y. Under the leadership of Executive Director Kristin Bentley and Artistic Director Kelly Copps as well as a 12-member Board of Directors, SGT's mission is to provide a collaborative environment for the development and production of plays and musicals.
For more information and photos, visit www.secondgenerationtheatre.com.
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