Road Less Traveled Productions Opens 2024 With THE LIGHT FANTASTIC

Road Less Traveled Productions (RLTP) begins 2024 with a second-production-ever of Ike Holter’s The Light Fantastic. The Light Fantastic made its world-premiere in 2018 at the Jackalope Theatre Company in Chicago. The Light Fantastic will open February 22, co-directed by RLTP Ensemble Members Scott Behrend and John Hurley starring RLTP Ensemble member Greg Howze alongside Leah Berst, Alejandro Gabriel Gómez, Melinda Capeles, Ricky Needham, Davida Evette Tolbert, and Diane DiBernardo. The production team includes RLTP Ensemble members Sarah Foote (stage management), Maura Price (costume design), John Rickus (light design), Katie Menke (sound design) alongside Collin Ranney (set design), Shelby Converse (fight choreography) and Gillian Cavanaugh (props master).



Synopsis: In an unremarkable town in rural Indiana, on an uneventful evening, something truly terrible occurs, and a small family is thrust into a tit-for-tat game of survival against forces that are far from human. A play that is equal parts drama and comedy, and brings old school horror into the now and new.



The Light Fantastic opens Thursday, February 22 and runs through Sunday March 24, at the Road Less Traveled Theater at 456 Main Street. Regular performance times are Thursday, Friday, and Saturday at 7:30PM and Sunday at 2:00PM. Tickets are $45/50 plus $10 students (Mighty Taco Student Thursday) $25 students (Friday, Saturday, Sunday). Mighty Taco Student Thursday dates: February 29, March 7, 14, 21 ($10 student tickets available for purchase at door only w/valid ID). ALL ACCESS FRIDAY performance (sponsored by Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield and M&T Bank): Friday February 23. Tickets can be ordered online at www.roadlesstraveledproductions.org, by calling the RLTP Box Office at (716) 629-3069, or by visiting the Box Office during the 30 minutes prior to any performance. Advance purchase is suggested.