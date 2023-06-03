Raíces Theatre Company to Present BLOOM This Month

Raíces Theatre Company, Western New York's premier Latine theater production company, will produce Bloom by playwright Marco Antonio Rodriguez, opening Friday, June 9, 2023, starring Victoria Pérez and Alejandro Gomez, directed by Katie Mallinson. "I had to work on Bloom because reading it felt like a call to action and creating theater, telling stories, is how I can respond to that call," Katie Mallinson states.

Bloom is a play about the love between a mother and son layered with suspense and unexpected twists that challenge their love. When presented with the unimaginable, choices are made that put in question the validity of their relationship. "When the possibility of playing the mother, Julia, was first suggested, I was terrified, exhilarated and full of questions. My choice to play her came from a deep need to understand the factors that led to the woman we meet as lights go up. Getting to know her has been one of my greatest privileges," Victoria Pérez shared when asked why she chose to play this role.

Boom opens Friday, June 9 and performances run through Sunday, June 25. The play will be performed at Road Less Traveled, 456 Main Street, Buffalo, NY 14202. Performances are Thursdays through Saturdays at 7:30 pm and Sundays at 6:00 pm. Tickets are $25 general admission or $20 for students/seniors and can be reserved by calling 716-381-9333 or visiting: Click Here

About Raíces Theatre Company

Raíces Theatre Company is based in Buffalo, NY, and operates as Western New York's premier Latinx bilingual theater company. Raíces - which means "roots" in Spanish - was chosen as the company's name as it perfectly reflects the belief that, in order to truly understand who we are as Latinx people, we must celebrate the present while always looking at who we have been in the past in order to have a clear vision for the future. Its mission is to provide original theatrical entertainment for the WNY region which is specifically geared towards nearly 30,000 Hispanic people living in Buffalo and 10,000 more living across Erie County. The company is dedicated to develop, nourish, and produce modern and original works dealing with the Latinx experience in order to preserve our "raíces." Raíces has also earned great recognition from the Buffalo theater community, having won one Artie Award and receiving five Artie Award nominations during its existence. It has also partnered successfully with many local theater companies including MusicalFare, Subversive Theatre Collective and Road Less Traveled Productions.




Recommended For You