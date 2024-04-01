MusicalFare Theatre to Present CROWNS by Regina Taylor This Spring

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



MusicalFare Theatre will present Crowns April 17th – May 19th. The production is Written by Regina Taylor, Directed by Thembi Duncan, Choreographed by Naila Ansari, featuring Music Direction by Karen E. Saxon.

Weaving together faith, fashion and family, CROWNS is an inspirational, joyous musical celebration of love and redemption.

Hats are everywhere, in exquisite variety, and the characters use the hats to tell tales concerning everything from the etiquette of hats to their historical and contemporary social functioning. And there is a hat for every occasion, from flirting to churchgoing to funerals to baptisms, and the tradition of hats is traced back to African rituals and forward to current fashion!



The production stars Preston Brown, Danielle N. Green, Latosha Jennings, Janae Leonard, Zhanna Reed, Ember Tate-Steele and Davida Evette Tolbert.

Set, Lighting & Sound Design is by Chris Cavanagh, Costume Design and Hair, Wig & Make-up Design is by Phylicia Robonson Dove.



The performance schedule is April 17th – May 19th, Wednesdays at 7:00pm, Thursdays at 7:00pm, Fridays at 7:30pm, Saturdays at 3:30pm and 7:30pm and Sundays at 2:00pm. There will be a special “half-price preview” on Tuesday, April 16th at 7:00pm. Meet-the-cast talkbacks take place after all Wednesday performances EXCEPT opening night, April 17th.





Ticket prices: $55 General.

Student & Group rates available.

Ticket reservations may be made by calling 716-839-8540 or online at www.musicalfare.com

