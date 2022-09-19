Lena Hall, Robi Hager & Nicholas Rodriguez to Lead EVITA at Starring Buffalo

Casting has been announced and tickets are now on sale for Starring Buffalo's EVITA, November 4-5 at Shea's 710 Theater. Tony Award-Winner Lena Hall (Hedwig and the Angry Inch, Kinky Boots) will play Eva, joining Robi Hager (Spring Awakening, Little Duende) as Che, Nicholas Rodriguez (Company, Tarzan) as Juan Peron, with Buffalo's Anna Fernandez (Artie Award-Nominee, A Chorus Line) as The Mistress, and Raphael Santos (Artie Award-Nominee, The Toxic Avenger) as Magaldi. The ensemble features many of Buffalo's best, including Blaise Mercedes, Victoria Perez, Mateo Rivera, Joe Russi, Madalyn Teal, and Dan Torres, as well as dozens of Western New York singers, dancers, and musicians.

The soaring epic musical by seven-time Tony Award winner Andrew Lloyd Webber (The Phantom of the Opera, Cats) and three-time Academy Award winner Tim Rice (The Lion King, Jesus Christ Superstar) charts Eva Peron's rise to become the most powerful woman in Latin America, and features some of musical theater's finest songs, including the smash hit "Don't Cry for Me, Argentina". Starring Buffalo artistic director Drew Fornarola directs, with music direction by Daniel Bassin, and choreography by Maya Calvo. The production stage manager is Susan Forbes, assistant director is Alexia Guzman, and assistant stage manager is Michael Morog.

As part of Starring Buffalo's educational mission, students from area high schools, and the University at Buffalo's Zodiaque Dance Company have been chosen to participate in EVITA.

For additional information and tickets please visit StarringBuffalo.org or Sheas.org.

More about Lena Hall:

Lena Hall is a Tony Award-winner and Grammy Award nominee who received widespread critical acclaim for her feature film debut as the title role in Becks. Following her Tony-winning Broadway run in Hedwig And The Angry Inch, Hall toured North America with Josh Groban, and portrayed the dual starring roles of both Hedwig and Yitzhak in Hedwig in Los Angeles and San Francisco. She originated the role of Nicola in the Tony Award-winning musical Kinky Boots, and has been seen on HBO's Girls, Amazon Prime's Good Girls Revolt, and heard voicing the fan-favorite Countess Coloratura on My Little Pony: Friendship is Magic. Hall starred opposite Marisa Tomei in Lincoln Center Theatre's How To Transcend A Happy Marriage. Her four solo musical revues all played sold out shows at the Legendary Café Carlyle and 54 Below and received rave reviews. Hall's 2018 passion project, Obsessed, pays tribute to her greatest musical inspirations with 12 EP releases, 54 music videos, and a live concert tour. She can next be seen on TNT's highly anticipated Snowpiercer opposite Jennifer Connelly and Daveed Diggs, premiering May 31st. www.lenahall.com

More about Starring Buffalo:

STARRING BUFFALO offers Buffalo audiences unrivaled access to the world's greatest theater artists, while providing Western New York students the chance to learn from, work alongside, and be inspired in both master class and concert environments. Recent guest artists have included Tony Award Winner Matt Doyle (Company), Tony Award Nominee Josh Young (Jesus Christ Superstar), Emily Koch (Waitress), Dan'yelle Williamson (Memphis), Zachary Noah Piser (Dear Evan Hansen), Lindsey Nicole Chambers (Kinky Boots), and many more.