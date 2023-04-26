brooklynONE Productions Announces First Wave of Summer Programming & Residency at Industry City

brooklynONE Productions (bkONE), a leading performing arts company, has announced that it will be cornerstone to Industry City's live programming and events calendar through the fall. After producing nomadically for several years and putting on pop-up shows at IC, bkONE will bring a consistent schedule of innovative performances and live events to the campus.

bkONE has provided audiences with a decade of innovative and thought-provoking performance experiences. Since its first performance at Industry City in 2022, brooklynONE has continued to adapt its programming and performances to the unique audiences of South Brooklyn and Industry City specifically. The 2023 season will run from April through December and includes a rotation of performances, workshops, theatre, film, and events. The company is excited to bring its signature style of collaborative, engaging, and entertaining productions to Industry City on both weeknights and weekends.

"We are thrilled to be working with Industry City to bring theatre and entertainment to South Brooklyn," said brooklynONE's artistic director, Anthony Marino. "Making IC a home base allows us to continue to provide high-quality, accessible arts to the Brooklyn community while also allowing us to grow and expand our reach."

Industry City is a 35-acre former industrial complex transformed into a hub for innovation, creativity, and next-gen industry. The complex is home to over 550 businesses, spanning art and designs to tech and manufacturing. Over 8500 people work at Industry City on a given day. The campus sees over 10,000 visitors each weekend.

"Industry City was made for this- the ground floor and courtyards offer an endless supply of dynamic backdrops and settings for performing arts, screenings, and more," said Jim Somoza, Managing Director at Industry City. "We're excited to share a packed calendar throughout the summer and fall. No two shows will be the same."

brooklynONE Productions' move to Industry City represents an exciting new chapter for the company, and the campus looks forward to offering dynamic arts programming to South Brooklyn and beyond. Performances and events will include summer Shakespeare, concert series, comedy nights, band nights staged reading and theatrical performances, cinema nights and more!

For more information on BrooklynONE Productions and its upcoming programming at Industry City, please visitwww.brooklynONE.org.

For more information on Industry City please visit www.industrycity.com