The Pipeline Arts Foundation announces the launch of the Pipeline Awards for new Musical Theatre. The submission window opens today and will run through March 19, 2023 or when 120 qualified entries are received. The Foundation will award a total of $30,000 in cash prizes to the winners of the national search to use as they see fit to move their work through the development process.

"We're looking for engaging shows from early to mid-career artists that make us think, feel, laugh, gasp, and examine our own humanity," said Pam Duys of Pipeline.

· First Prize: $20,000

· Second Prize: $10,000

Applications open on February 1, 2023 at https://pipelinearts.org/application. There is no fee to apply. For rules and more information about this contest, please visit www.pipelinearts.org.

With dwindling options for original musical theatre works to get to the stage, the Pipeline Arts Foundation was created to move musical theatre forward. Pipeline is a not-for-profit organization focused on supporting the development of innovative work by emerging and mid-career theatre makers.