Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

The Parsnip Ship to Present Live Recording Of ARE YOU THERE TRUMAN…by Garrett David Kim

The event will take place on February 27, 2023 at 7:30PM.

Feb. 24, 2023  

The Parsnip Ship to Present Live Recording Of ARE YOU THERE TRUMAN…by Garrett David Kim

The Parsnip Ship (Artistic Director/Host, Iyvon E.) will present free in-person podcast recording of their monthly episode Are You There Truman? It's Me, Just Another Guy Who Grew Up Secretly Worshiping Your Chiseled Porn Star Body Online, And Now I Think I Love You by Garrett David Kim to be held at The Mark O'Donnell Theater in Downtown Brooklyn (160 Schermerhorn St.) on February 27, 2023 at 7:30PM. Are You There Truman?...is written by Garrett David Kim, directed by Gaven Trinidad (they/siya/he) and features cast members Kathleen Choe (she/her), Wesley Han (they/them), Jonathan Low (he/him), Ryan Jacobucci (he/him), Shaun Anthony (he/him), and Chris White (he/him). Music will be performed by Téhilah. Guests can also look forward to a live interview between host Iyvon E. (she/her) and the playwright.

ABOUT THE PLAYWRIGHT Garrett David Kim (he/him/his) is a theater-maker, citizen artist, and educator based in New York City. His plays include: Are You There Truman? (Pride Plays/Rattlestick, Piper Theatre Co.), No Man's Land (Sprout Works), Kim's Fine Food (Finalist, Blue Ink Playwriting Award), and several short plays written for young performers at The 52nd Street Project, where he works as their Program Director. B.A. Fordham University. Member of Dramatists Guild of America.

SYNOPSIS How's a gay, Asian, hopelessly romantic twenty-something from Ohio supposed to get off when the porn--*ahem*adult film--star he's fallen for has gotten out of the biz? Guy looks for love online & IRL, in the past & in the present, but all roads lead back to the rugged, All-American (white) stud Truman. Are You There Truman? follows one queer person making sense of his relationships, his colonized desires, and his own consciousness to tear down the walls around his heart.

Link to RSVP: https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2226988®id=324&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.eventbrite.com%2Fe%2Fthe-parsnip-ship-presents-are-you-there-truman-by-garrett+-david-kim-tickets-512176723367?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1

Mark O'Donnell Theater at the Entertainment Community Fund Arts Center 160 Schermerhorn St, Downtown Brooklyn Monday, February 27, 2023 @ 7:30pm

The Parsnip Ship is a play development company that amplifies bold stories and storytellers. Their theatrical experiences are eclectic, intentional and personal. The Parsnip Ship serves writers and the artistic community by producing and promoting transformative, accessible work created by marginalized voices. Their podcast episodes are recorded in front of a live audience every month at the Mark O'Donnell Theater in Brooklyn and produced with Business Lunch Productions. The Parsnip Ship is available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Broadway Podcast Network, and Stitcher.




Jinkx Monsoon Comes To Kings Theatre, July 1 Photo
Jinkx Monsoon Comes To Kings Theatre, July 1
Two-time RuPaul's Drag Race winner and Broadway breakout star Jinkx Monsoon will be bringing her summer concert tour Jinkx Monsoon: Everything at Stake to Kings Theatre in Brooklyn, NY on Saturday, July 1 at 8pm ET.
BAM Presents REWIND & PLAY Exclusive Engagement Photo
BAM Presents REWIND & PLAY Exclusive Engagement
A wealth of never-before-seen footage offers a gripping and intimate portrait of Thelonious Monk in Paris, 1969. The legendary pianist and composer arrives for a TV interview before his evening concert, where he is met with racist, colonialist acts both large and small.
BAMkids Presents The U.S. Premiere Of Vaivén Circos ESENCIAL Photo
BAMkids Presents The U.S. Premiere Of Vaivén Circo's ESENCIAL
A spectacular combination of storytelling and circus skills will delight kids and families when acclaimed Spanish cirque company Vaivén Circo returns to BAM for the United States premiere of Esencial. BAMkids will present the new circus show on March 25 and 26, with a relaxed performance on Sunday, May 26 at 2pm. Watch in awe as a dazzling spectacle of acrobatics, balancing, and juggling flashes before your eyes during this BAMkids program.
A Southern Gothic Space Cult Peddles a Shorter Life in KEYNOTE AT NECRO-CON at The Brick T Photo
A Southern Gothic Space Cult Peddles a Shorter Life in KEYNOTE AT NECRO-CON at The Brick Theater This March
Max Keane's Keynote at Necro-Con is landing at The Brick Theater in Williamsburg this March; directed by Nick J. Browne (Song of Joy, Punk Rock, HIT THE WALL).

More Hot Stories For You


Jinkx Monsoon Comes To Kings Theatre, July 1Jinkx Monsoon Comes To Kings Theatre, July 1
February 24, 2023

Two-time RuPaul's Drag Race winner and Broadway breakout star Jinkx Monsoon will be bringing her summer concert tour Jinkx Monsoon: Everything at Stake to Kings Theatre in Brooklyn, NY on Saturday, July 1 at 8pm ET.
The Parsnip Ship to Present Live Recording Of ARE YOU THERE TRUMAN…by Garrett David KimThe Parsnip Ship to Present Live Recording Of ARE YOU THERE TRUMAN…by Garrett David Kim
February 24, 2023

The Parsnip Ship (Artistic Director/Host, Iyvon E.) will present free in-person podcast recording of their monthly episode Are You There Truman? It's Me, Just Another Guy Who Grew Up Secretly Worshiping Your Chiseled Porn Star Body Online, And Now I Think I Love You by Garrett David Kim to be held at The Mark O'Donnell Theater.
BAM Presents REWIND & PLAY Exclusive EngagementBAM Presents REWIND & PLAY Exclusive Engagement
February 24, 2023

A wealth of never-before-seen footage offers a gripping and intimate portrait of Thelonious Monk in Paris, 1969. The legendary pianist and composer arrives for a TV interview before his evening concert, where he is met with racist, colonialist acts both large and small.
BAMkids Presents The U.S. Premiere Of Vaivén Circo's ESENCIALBAMkids Presents The U.S. Premiere Of Vaivén Circo's ESENCIAL
February 23, 2023

A spectacular combination of storytelling and circus skills will delight kids and families when acclaimed Spanish cirque company Vaivén Circo returns to BAM for the United States premiere of Esencial. BAMkids will present the new circus show on March 25 and 26, with a relaxed performance on Sunday, May 26 at 2pm. Watch in awe as a dazzling spectacle of acrobatics, balancing, and juggling flashes before your eyes during this BAMkids program.
A Southern Gothic Space Cult Peddles a Shorter Life in KEYNOTE AT NECRO-CON at The Brick Theater This MarchA Southern Gothic Space Cult Peddles a Shorter Life in KEYNOTE AT NECRO-CON at The Brick Theater This March
February 22, 2023

Max Keane's Keynote at Necro-Con is landing at The Brick Theater in Williamsburg this March; directed by Nick J. Browne (Song of Joy, Punk Rock, HIT THE WALL).
share