The Parsnip Ship to Present Live Recording Of ARE YOU THERE TRUMAN…by Garrett David Kim

The Parsnip Ship (Artistic Director/Host, Iyvon E.) will present free in-person podcast recording of their monthly episode Are You There Truman? It's Me, Just Another Guy Who Grew Up Secretly Worshiping Your Chiseled Porn Star Body Online, And Now I Think I Love You by Garrett David Kim to be held at The Mark O'Donnell Theater in Downtown Brooklyn (160 Schermerhorn St.) on February 27, 2023 at 7:30PM. Are You There Truman?...is written by Garrett David Kim, directed by Gaven Trinidad (they/siya/he) and features cast members Kathleen Choe (she/her), Wesley Han (they/them), Jonathan Low (he/him), Ryan Jacobucci (he/him), Shaun Anthony (he/him), and Chris White (he/him). Music will be performed by Téhilah. Guests can also look forward to a live interview between host Iyvon E. (she/her) and the playwright.

ABOUT THE PLAYWRIGHT Garrett David Kim (he/him/his) is a theater-maker, citizen artist, and educator based in New York City. His plays include: Are You There Truman? (Pride Plays/Rattlestick, Piper Theatre Co.), No Man's Land (Sprout Works), Kim's Fine Food (Finalist, Blue Ink Playwriting Award), and several short plays written for young performers at The 52nd Street Project, where he works as their Program Director. B.A. Fordham University. Member of Dramatists Guild of America.

SYNOPSIS How's a gay, Asian, hopelessly romantic twenty-something from Ohio supposed to get off when the porn--*ahem*adult film--star he's fallen for has gotten out of the biz? Guy looks for love online & IRL, in the past & in the present, but all roads lead back to the rugged, All-American (white) stud Truman. Are You There Truman? follows one queer person making sense of his relationships, his colonized desires, and his own consciousness to tear down the walls around his heart.

Link to RSVP: https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2226988®id=324&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.eventbrite.com%2Fe%2Fthe-parsnip-ship-presents-are-you-there-truman-by-garrett+-david-kim-tickets-512176723367?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1

Mark O'Donnell Theater at the Entertainment Community Fund Arts Center 160 Schermerhorn St, Downtown Brooklyn Monday, February 27, 2023 @ 7:30pm

The Parsnip Ship is a play development company that amplifies bold stories and storytellers. Their theatrical experiences are eclectic, intentional and personal. The Parsnip Ship serves writers and the artistic community by producing and promoting transformative, accessible work created by marginalized voices. Their podcast episodes are recorded in front of a live audience every month at the Mark O'Donnell Theater in Brooklyn and produced with Business Lunch Productions. The Parsnip Ship is available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Broadway Podcast Network, and Stitcher.