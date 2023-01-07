The Brick and The Exponential Festival to Present THE BEN SHAPIRO PROJECT

The Exponential Festival and The Brick present The Ben Shapiro Project by Ella Lee Davidson, January 16 - 21 at 8 pm, in-person at The Brick Theater, 579 Metropolitan Ave - Brooklyn, NY.

Ella Davidson, a young black socialist, embodies Ben Shapiro, a right-wing political pundit in a performance piece in which she envisions a world without him. When that isn't enough for her to feel like she's made a difference in some way, she concocts a plan to meet Ben in person and confront him. She meets and debates Ben, hoping to change him for the better through the power of human connection but he remains unmoved.

Ella wants to save America and herself, so Ella becomes Ben Shapiro. Then Ella confronts Ben Shapiro. America can't be saved, but can Ella be saved?

Written and co-directed by Ella Lee Davidson, The Ben Shapiro Project is a 30-minute political comedy featuring Ella as herself and Christopher DeSantis as Ben Shapiro. The Production Team: Paul Levine (Co-director), Anuka Sethi (Producer), Tori Oatway (Stage Manager), Tiana Richards (Dramaturg & Social Media Manager), Ava Elizabeth Novak (Lighting Designer), Camelia de los Ángeles Muñiz (Sound Designer) & Jason A. Goodwin (Costume Designer).

The Ben Shapiro Show will be presented on a split bill with Sarah Finn's short film Our Bodies Like Dams.

Exponential is a month-long January festival dedicated to New York City-based emerging artists working in experimental performance. The participants in this multi-artist, multi-venue festival are committed to ecstatic creativity in the face of commercialism. Exponential is driven by inclusiveness and a diversity of artists, forms, and ideas coupled with utopian resource-sharing, mentoring and the championing of risky, rigorous work in eclectic fields.

