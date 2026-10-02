TOI, MOI, TITUBA… to Make U.S. Premiere at New York Live Arts

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New York Live Arts will welcome back Dorothée Munyaneza for her U.S. Premiere of Toi, moi, Tituba… based on French philosopher Elsa Dorlin's essay on Maryse Condé's heroine Tituba. The special occasion is presented by New York Live Arts, in association with BAM, L'Alliance New York's Crossing The Line Festival, and Villa Albertine. Performances will take place at the New York Live Arts Theater (219 West 19th Street, New York, NY 10011) Friday, October 23 at 7:30pm and Saturday, October 24 at 7:30pm.

As a Black woman and so-called witch, Tituba gives a voice to those who are silenced by force. Those erased from history. Inspired by this story, Dorothée Munyaneza uses her own body as a danced archive. She makes suppressed voices audible, visible and tangible once more. Toi, moi, Tituba… is a striking “collective solo” presenting a multiplicity of voices and perspectives converging in a single body, so no one is forgotten.

Starting from a body-archive capable of collecting and honouring memories, Munyaneza builds with composer Khyam Allami a living, sensitive, physical and corporeal archive. She brings together experiences born of the very dispersion. She turns her body into a fragment and a whole; a body that excavates a past of suffering and pain to celebrate, repair and commemorate. Her standing body prevents oblivion and erasure.

Based in Marseille, Dorothée Munyaneza is a multi-disciplinary artist using music, song, text and movement to deal with rupture as a dynamic force. Munyaneza draws from real stories seizing body, memory and our times to create a space of resonance. Originally from Rwanda, Dorothée Munyaneza moved to England with her family in the summer of 1994 at the age of 12. She trained at the Jonas Foundation in London, studied music and social sciences in Canterbury, before moving to France. In 2006, she met François Verret, and they collaborated on Sans Retour, Ice, Cabaret, and Do you remember, no I don't. Since then, other collaborations have included Radouan Mriziga, Alain Mahé, Jean-François Pauvros, Robyn Orlin, Ko Murobushi, Nan Goldin, Stéphanie Coudert, Rachid Ouramdane, Maud Le Pladec, Alain Buffard, Maya Mihindou and Ben LaMar Gay.

In 2013, Munyaneza founded the Kadidi company in Marseille. The company's repertoire includes Samedi Détente (2014), Unwanted (2017), Mailles (2020), a capella (2022), Toi, moi, Tituba… (2023), umuko (2024) and Version(s) (2025). In 2020, Dorothée Munyaneza translated Hopelessly Devoted by Kae Tempest (formerly known as Kate Tempest). Published by L'Arche Editeur, Inconditionnelles was staged by Dorothée in November 2024 at the invitation of the Bouffes du Nord in Paris. Munyaneza was theAssociate artist at the Théâtre la Ville in– Paris from 2018 to 2021, andDorothée is now associated with the Théâtre National de Chaillot and the Maison de la Danse and the Dance Biennale in Lyon. In 2024, she was awarded the Salavisa European Dance Award at the Gulbenkian Foundation in Lisbon.

Live Arts is proud to offer a flexible ticketing model designed to make performances accessible to a wide range of audiences. Onsite full evening tickets start at a standard price of $30. Limited Pay-What-You-Wish and new $20 Artist Tickets are available for every performance. Live Core Artist Members, Students, and Seniors receive 20% off Standard tickets. What-It-Really-Costs tickets starting at $50 help offer lower-cost community tickets. Standard prices may increase based on demand. $10 Student Rush tickets are available for any onsite show that is not sold-out.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 29 Days 18 Hrs 19 Min 32 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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