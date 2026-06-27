THROUPLES COUNSELING To Play The Vino Theater

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Fruit Fly Theatre Co. will present Throuples Counseling by Lily Boulard, a queer romantic comedy making its Brooklyn premiere this Pride Month. Blending comedy with emotional honesty, the production follows a group of college students whose decision to pose as a throuple for a psychological study leads them into increasingly tangled emotional territory. What begins as an unconventional academic experiment evolves into an exploration of the stories people tell themselves about love, capturing the exhilaration, uncertainty, and contradictions of modern queer relationships.

'What excites me most about the show is that it explores aspects of queerness that aren't often represented on stage. It's wickedly funny, but it also challenges traditional stereotypes and approaches its characters with empathy and complexity, something I feel is missing from a lot of queer plays,' says Naomi Orange, principal actor and co-founder of Fruit Fly Theatre Co.

The cast features: Screen actor Camillo Pardi stars as Pascal. Known for his work with Disney and recent stage appearances, he brings both comic precision and emotional vulnerability to the role. Naomi Orange, one of the company's principal actors, joins the cast as Lav. Her credits include Wayne's Gun and The Wish. She brings a commanding presence to the role, grounding the production's exploration of intimacy, identity, and desire.

The production is directed by Valentina Avila, whose previous collaborations with Fruit Fly Theatre Co. have been recognised as instrumental in shaping the company's distinct artistic voice

The featured artists are joined by EJ Paras, Colleen DeGennaro, Valentine Marie and Emile Lacheny, completing the six-person ensemble that brings the play's rich emotional narrative and sharp humor to life.

The performance will take place on June 30 at The Vino Theater located at 274 Morgan Ave Ste 201, Brooklyn, NY. Ticket information can be found on the Fruit Fly Theater Co's social media - @fruitflytheatreco. The run time for the show is two hours and ten minutes, including an intermission.

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