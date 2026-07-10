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THAT 80S IMPROV CHALLENGE is Coming to Young Ethels in Brooklyn

Hosted by Harmon Leon, the show takes place at Young Ethels in Brooklyn with celebrity judges Kate ONeill Martino and Jordan Perry.

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That 80s Improv Challenge: Americana vs. Heavy Metal Videos Edition is coming to Young Ethels on Thursday, July 16 at 7:00 p.m. The interactive improv competition pits three teams against one another in a three-round game show, with performers creating scenes inspired by obscure videos from the 1980s.

This month's edition celebrates the wildly different worlds of Americana and heavy metal. Audiences can expect inspiration ranging from monster trucks, apple pie, muscle cars, fireworks, and patriotic PSAs to big hair bands, Ozzy Osbourne, the Satanic Panic, and plenty of gloriously over-the-top '80s nostalgia.

The evening will feature performances by The Drop Ins with Chris Griggs, Chris O'Neil, and Will Purpura, along with Get Up Get Down featuring Armando Cabrera & Crew. Celebrity judges Kate ONeill Martino and Jordan Perry will help decide the winner, while Harmon Leon (Edinburgh Festival) serves as host.

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