DEAR ENGLAND to Screen at BAM Rose Cinemas Amid 2026 FIFA World Cup

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Coinciding with the 2026 FIFA World Cup, BAM (Brooklyn Academy of Music) will screen National Theatre Live: Dear England, James Graham's Olivier Award-winning play about the hopes, heartbreak, and extraordinary pressure surrounding England's national football team. Captured live from its run at The National Theatre in London and directed by Rupert Goold, the acclaimed production screens at BAM Rose Cinemas on Wednesday, July 15 and Wednesday, July 22, 2026.

As England vies for football's biggest prize on pitches across North America, BAM invites audiences to experience the story behind the team that transformed a nation's relationship with the beautiful game. Following Gareth Southgate's transformative tenure as manager of the England men's national football team, Dear England chronicles his efforts to break with decades of disappointment and redefine what it means to lead a team—and a nation. Inspired by Southgate's celebrated 2021 open letter to England, the play explores leadership, vulnerability, national identity, and the immense expectations placed on athletes competing on the world's biggest stage.

Dear England became both a critical and commercial phenomenon in the UK, resonating with theatergoers and football fans alike. In 2024, it won Olivier Awards for Best New Play and Best Actor in a Supporting Role in a Play. The production offers a powerful reflection on the intersection of sport, culture, and national identity, revealing why the beautiful game inspires such extraordinary devotion around the world.

These screenings are presented as part of a new multi-year partnership between BAM and National Theatre; bringing National Theatre work to New York, on stage, on screen, and in the classroom. Previously, BAM has partnered with National Theatre Live for more than a decade, presenting audiences with the opportunity to experience some of the most acclaimed productions from the UK on the big screen including Les Liaisons Dangereuses, All's Well That Ends Well, FELA!, The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time, and King Lear, among others.

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