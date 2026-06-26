SIGNIFICANT CONTACTS to Open in Brooklyn With Bluebird Theatre Company

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Bluebird Theatre Company has announced its 2026 production of Significant Contacts, written by Amanda Stamm and directed by Sean Szak Prasso. The limited engagement will run July 13–16, 2026, at The Makers' Space in Williamsburg, Brooklyn, with performances beginning nightly at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are on sale now.

The production stars Amanda Stamm as Diana Winters and Dustin Pazar as Larkin.

In the wake of mass loss of life, sustenance, and water, the world order has collapsed. Governments have crumbled, leaving civilians and the military locked in yet another war, while the United States has become a barren wasteland.

Diana Winters lives in solitude on the fringes of this fractured world, preserving what beauty she can inside an underground shelter filled with paintings, dried flowers, memory, and survival rituals. When a wounded soldier collapses in what was once her driveway, Diana brings him into her shelter to nurse him back to health. But with him comes uncertainty. Is he a threat, a lifeline, or something else entirely?

Darkly funny, intimate, and emotionally sharp, Significant Contacts explores trust, autonomy, care, and survival at the end of the world. As Diana navigates her first significant human connection in years, an act of rescue becomes a dangerous negotiation over power, memory, and what it means to remain human when every system has failed.

The Cast

Amanda Stamm stars as Diana Winters opposite Dustin Pazar as Larkin.

The Creative Team

The creative team includes director Sean Szak Prasso, sound designer Charlotte Wiltshire, stage manager Meg Dowling, producer Gracie Rittenberg, and Milena Mass, who serves as design and marketing lead.

"This run of Significant Contacts at the new Makers' Space in Williamsburg is a true reflection of our values," said Bluebird Theatre Company Artistic Director Gracie Rittenberg. "We believe in nurturing a piece of art, and finding the best partnerships to bring it to its fullest potential. After multiple festival runs and developmental readings, we are delighted to premiere Amanda Stamm's excellent dystopian speculative play in Brooklyn. As an all-female company, we are so excited to support new work by female artists and foster those relationships."

About the Production

Significant Contacts was previously presented at the Vancouver Fringe Festival in 2022 and at The Tank's LimeFest in New York City in 2025. The 2026 Bluebird Theatre Company production marks the play's next stage of development.

Performance Information

Significant Contacts runs July 13–16, 2026, at The Makers' Space, 281 N. 7th Street in Brooklyn. Performances begin at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are on sale now.

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