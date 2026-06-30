BILLIONAIRES One-Man Show to Satirize the Ultra-Wealthy at Brooklyn Comedy Collective
Comedian James Dellasala portrays five ultra-wealthy characters in the Brooklyn Comedy Collective production.
James Dellasala will present his new solo comedy show BILLIONAIRES at the Brooklyn Comedy Collective on Thursday, July 16 at 7:00 p.m. in Williamsburg, Brooklyn.
Written and performed by Dellasala, BILLIONAIRES is a one-man comedy that introduces audiences to five fictional billionaires, each offering their own vision of a free-market, AI-driven technological future. As the evening unfolds, the show's larger-than-life innovators, entrepreneurs, and founders reveal that they may not be as benevolent as they first appear.
Described as a loud and offbeat character comedy, BILLIONAIRES satirizes the rhetoric and influence of the ultra-wealthy through a series of interconnected performances that explore power, ambition, and modern technology.
The performance begins at 7:00 p.m., with doors opening at 6:30 p.m., at the Brooklyn Comedy Collective, located at 167 Graham Avenue in Brooklyn. The venue recommends the show for audiences 21 and older and notes that the production contains flashing lights, disturbing video, and nudity.
Tickets are available through the Brooklyn Comedy Collective box office.
|
Marissa Mulder
Jazz On Main (7/24-7/24)
|
Jen Howard
Jazz On Main (10/09-10/09)
|
GUSTAVO CASENAVE TRIO
Jazz On Main (9/19-9/19)
|
SweetnLow
Jazz On Main (8/07-8/07)
|
Sunday brunch with Alejandro Meola
Jazz On Main (9/06-9/06)
|
Zarabanda Variations Album Release Concert
National Sawdust (8/31-8/31)
|
In the Course of Love and Joy
St. Paul's Episcopal Church (4/09-4/09)
|
Ariana Grande
Barclays Center (7/18-7/18)
|
Ariana Grande at Barclays Center
Barclays Center (7/12-7/19)
|
Light As Air
Tenet Vocal Artists (5/08-5/08)