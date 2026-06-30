BILLIONAIRES One-Man Show to Satirize the Ultra-Wealthy at Brooklyn Comedy Collective

NEW! Brooklyn Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Brooklyn & beyond. Sign Up

James Dellasala will present his new solo comedy show BILLIONAIRES at the Brooklyn Comedy Collective on Thursday, July 16 at 7:00 p.m. in Williamsburg, Brooklyn.

Written and performed by Dellasala, BILLIONAIRES is a one-man comedy that introduces audiences to five fictional billionaires, each offering their own vision of a free-market, AI-driven technological future. As the evening unfolds, the show's larger-than-life innovators, entrepreneurs, and founders reveal that they may not be as benevolent as they first appear.

Described as a loud and offbeat character comedy, BILLIONAIRES satirizes the rhetoric and influence of the ultra-wealthy through a series of interconnected performances that explore power, ambition, and modern technology.

The performance begins at 7:00 p.m., with doors opening at 6:30 p.m., at the Brooklyn Comedy Collective, located at 167 Graham Avenue in Brooklyn. The venue recommends the show for audiences 21 and older and notes that the production contains flashing lights, disturbing video, and nudity.

Tickets are available through the Brooklyn Comedy Collective box office.

Need more Brooklyn Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...