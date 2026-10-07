REVOLUTIONARY, THE MUSICAL to Make Workshop Debut in 2027
The true-story musical follows AJ's journey through legal guardianship, tragedy, and personal transformation to become an executive chef.
Jay Michaels Global Communications has announced a creative alliance with Gunpowder Productions to develop and present an industry workshop presentation of REVOLUTIONARY, THE MUSICAL in February/March 2027. This pivotal developmental staging prepares the groundbreaking work for its official premiere run in Summer 2027, where it will stand as the very first production chosen for the landmark 20th Anniversary Spectacular of the Midtown International Theatre Festival (MITF).
Based on a true story, REVOLUTIONARY chronicles the harrowing journey, tragedy, and ultimate triumph of AJ, a dedicated student thespian. Life shatters when his mother, Bethany, signs over legal guardianship to his high school drama teacher in order to pursue yet another volatile relationship. Just two weeks later, Bethany is tragically killed in a motorcycle crash—triggering a vicious legal war among her former partners, who fight for custody of AJ to seize what little inheritance remains.
Navigating this nightmare through legal emancipation, grief, moments of self-sabotage, and profound self-discovery, REVOLUTIONARY charts AJ’s visceral metamorphosis: moving from portraying Enjolras on a high school stage to confronting the world, becoming a father, and rising to executive chef. It is an unapologetic, deeply moving celebration of survival, resilience, and personal rebirth.
The developmental workshop, targeting February and March 2027 in New York City, will assemble top-tier industry professionals, producers, and creative talent to refine the score and book ahead of its official festival launch. Selected as the flagship anchor for MITF’s 20th Anniversary Spectacular in Summer 2027, REVOLUTIONARY heralds an exciting milestone season for one of Manhattan’s longest-running and most celebrated platforms for new theatrical writing.
'Independent theater finds its greatest power when unflinching truth meets unapologetic artistry,' says Jay Michaels, Executive Director of JMGC. 'Partnering with Gunpowder Productions allows us to nurture REVOLUTIONARY from the ground up, giving AJ’s story the scale, polish, and emotional resonance it demands before taking center stage at the 20th Anniversary of the Midtown International Theatre Festival.'
Prefer BroadwayWorld in Google Search?
Add us as a preferred source so our stories show up more often in Top Stories and Google’s AI answers — for you.
Sign up for all the news on the Fall season, discounts & more...
|
Impossible But True
Old Stone House (10/16-11/14) PHOTOS VIDEOS
|
International Party Girl
Brooklyn Art Haus (10/20-10/20)
|
Anamerican: A True Hero
Pine Box Rock Shop (10/17-10/17)
|
Tristan & Yseult
St. Ann's Warehouse (11/01-11/22)
|
Shake Rattle & Roll Dueling Pianos
Chelsea Table & Stage (8/29-12/31)
|
Kill Goofy
Apricot Sky Productions: Grove Street Theatre (10/16-10/25)
|
Light As Air
Tenet Vocal Artists (5/08-5/08)
|
The DuPonts
Jazz On Main (9/25-12/04)
|
Leopard’s Dream
The Hidden Jewel Box Theater (10/13-10/14)
|
Still Life with Dowland and Britten
Ascension Episcopal (10/16-10/16)