REVOLUTIONARY, THE MUSICAL to Make Workshop Debut in 2027

NEW! Brooklyn Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Brooklyn & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

Jay Michaels Global Communications has announced a creative alliance with Gunpowder Productions to develop and present an industry workshop presentation of REVOLUTIONARY, THE MUSICAL in February/March 2027. This pivotal developmental staging prepares the groundbreaking work for its official premiere run in Summer 2027, where it will stand as the very first production chosen for the landmark 20th Anniversary Spectacular of the Midtown International Theatre Festival (MITF).

Based on a true story, REVOLUTIONARY chronicles the harrowing journey, tragedy, and ultimate triumph of AJ, a dedicated student thespian. Life shatters when his mother, Bethany, signs over legal guardianship to his high school drama teacher in order to pursue yet another volatile relationship. Just two weeks later, Bethany is tragically killed in a motorcycle crash—triggering a vicious legal war among her former partners, who fight for custody of AJ to seize what little inheritance remains.

Navigating this nightmare through legal emancipation, grief, moments of self-sabotage, and profound self-discovery, REVOLUTIONARY charts AJ’s visceral metamorphosis: moving from portraying Enjolras on a high school stage to confronting the world, becoming a father, and rising to executive chef. It is an unapologetic, deeply moving celebration of survival, resilience, and personal rebirth.

The developmental workshop, targeting February and March 2027 in New York City, will assemble top-tier industry professionals, producers, and creative talent to refine the score and book ahead of its official festival launch. Selected as the flagship anchor for MITF’s 20th Anniversary Spectacular in Summer 2027, REVOLUTIONARY heralds an exciting milestone season for one of Manhattan’s longest-running and most celebrated platforms for new theatrical writing.

'Independent theater finds its greatest power when unflinching truth meets unapologetic artistry,' says Jay Michaels, Executive Director of JMGC. 'Partnering with Gunpowder Productions allows us to nurture REVOLUTIONARY from the ground up, giving AJ’s story the scale, polish, and emotional resonance it demands before taking center stage at the 20th Anniversary of the Midtown International Theatre Festival.'

Prefer BroadwayWorld in Google Search? Add us as a preferred source so our stories show up more often in Top Stories and Google’s AI answers — for you. Add as a preferred source

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 24 Days 18 Hrs 47 Min 52 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

Need more Brooklyn Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Fall season, discounts & more... Also text me

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming