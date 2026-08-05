RESONANCE 2026 to Bring AAPI+, Queer Dance Event to Roulette Intermedium

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Samaw Dance will present the third annual Resonance, an immersive AAPI+ and queer dance event and night market, August 21-22, 2026 at Roulette Intermedium in Brooklyn. Three performances run across two nights: Friday at 8:00 PM and Saturday at 3:30 PM and 6:30 PM. Tickets start at $35 and increase after August 7, with a limited number of discounted student and artist tickets available.

Now in its third year, Resonance moves to Roulette Intermedium after its runs at We Are Here Brooklyn in 2024 and 2025.

Choreographed and directed by David Cartahena Lee, Resonance opens each night as a curated night market of interactive cultural stations, then builds into a full-length performance across three suites: Societal Pressures (Risky Business, Unseen Unheard, Code Switching), Humanizing the Perpetual Foreigner (My..., Solace, Learned, The Body Remembers), and Celebrating Queer Asian Identity (Chosen, Gayliens). The evening blends hip hop, waacking, house, contemporary, and street jazz to explore identity, assimilation, and belonging, and closes with a talkback.

'Moving to Roulette is a real marker of how far this event has come, from a two-night run in a Bushwick loft to a full production in a room built for this kind of work,' said David Cartahena Lee, founder and artistic director of Samaw Dance. 'What hasn't changed is why we make it. Resonance is a place where AAPI+ and queer people get to see themselves fully, not as a footnote.'

Audiences have responded directly to that mission: 'My friend brought me and I had no idea what to expect,' one attendee wrote in a post-show survey. 'Absolutely loved the immersive experience.'

Resonance 2026 features Alexis Von Maluski, Annika Wong, Beatrice Reyes, David Cartahena Lee, Destiny Nguyen, Eva Schmidt, Julia Sitch, Jana Gaskin, Jenn Tran, Mags Bartek, Sky Pasqual, and Youran Lee, with guest artists Asha Yates, Laniya Smith, and Yugen Dance Project.

Resonance is sponsored, in part, by the Greater New York Arts Development Fund of the New York City Department of Cultural Affairs, administered by Brooklyn Arts Council, and by the Creative Equations Fund, administered by Brooklyn Arts Council with funding from the Howard Gilman Foundation, with additional community support from Full Circle Souljahs.

Performance Details:

Title: Resonance 2026

Dates: August 21-22, 2026 (Friday 8:00 PM, Saturday 3:30 PM and 6:30 PM)

Location: Roulette Intermedium, 509 Atlantic Ave, Brooklyn, NY

Tickets: Start at $35 General Admission ($50 Supporter, $75 Samaw Patron); prices increase after August 7. A limited number of discounted student and artist tickets are available.

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