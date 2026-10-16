Photos: Am Abend to Release Debut Album ALL AUTUMN
The theatrical pop-punk band will tour the East Coast with stops in Connecticut, Rhode Island, Brooklyn, Pennsylvania, and beyond.
Connecticut-based theatrical pop-punk band Am Abend will release its debut record 'All Autumn' on October 29th, when the album becomes available for streaming. The release follows the band's debut single and music video 'Spectacle,' unveiled on October 2nd.
The three-piece group was born from an eclectic combination of influences, including Panic! At The Disco, The Cure, Fall Out Boy, and The Smiths. Fronted by Filipina sisters Chelsea (bass/vocals) and Sam Vaughn (violin/synth) with Zebb Mrowka on drums and vocals, Am Abend utilizes an unconventional, guitarless instrumental lineup and emotionally charged songwriting to evoke an atmospheric, brooding feeling. Lyrically, 'All Autumn' leverages mystical worldbuilding with themes of cyclical longing, obsession, dread, and intuitive transformation. The result is an overarching whimsigoth aesthetic that pays homage to the 90s movement.
'We wanted to create music that doesn't feel easily contained to one genre, and working outside of a traditional band arrangement allowed us to build our own unique sound. We want to show that a band doesn't need a guitar to create emotional alternative music. We hope to aid in the effort of carving out more space for women of color in a scene where we're still very underrepresented, and use our success to elevate the voices of other small WOC/queer artists.'
'All Autumn' was mixed and mastered by Chris Baglivo, whose other credits include Mannequin Pussy and Modern Baseball. Fans have the opportunity to immerse themselves in the current season through the new album upon its release, or at one of Am Abend's upcoming live shows, including a stop in Brooklyn.
Upcoming Show Dates
October 30 - American Legion in Windham, CT
October 31 - University of Rhode Island in South Kingston, RI
November 5 - The Cobra Club in Brooklyn, NY
November 7 - State College, PA (dm Am Abend for address)
November 11 - WCSU in Danbury, Connecticut
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