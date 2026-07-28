PLIM PLIM LIVE: MUSICAL ENERGY to Play bergenPAC

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PLIM PLIM LIVE: MUSICAL ENERGY is set to bring an interactive stage show for families to bergenPAC in Englewood, New Jersey, with two performances scheduled at the venue located at 30 North Van Brunt St. The production invites children and parents to join Plim Plim and his friends as they work to restore the energy needed for a big concert, using songs, games and audience participation built around themes of movement, teamwork, sharing and healthy habits.

This interactive musical adventure invites children and parents to join Plim Plim and his friends for a joyful celebration of music, movement and positive learning. When Fiona and Adri discover that the energy needed for Plim Plim's big concert has disappeared, the audience is asked to help bring it back.

Through singing, dancing, games and playful interaction, families will discover that real energy comes from simple but powerful actions: moving their bodies, working together, sharing with friends, resting and practicing healthy habits.

Throughout the show, the audience becomes part of the adventure while enjoying beloved songs from the Plim Plim universe. With colorful visuals, lively choreography and constant audience participation, the theater transforms into a family celebration where music, friendship and positive values come together.

Tickets for Plim Plim Live: Musical Energy are on sale now at bergenpac.org and ticketmaster.com.

bergenPAC is located at 30 North Van Brunt St., Englewood, N.J.

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