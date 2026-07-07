THE CIRCUIT: An Immersive Silent Disco Ballet Extends Through End of July

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New York Theatre Company will present a second extension of THE CIRCUIT: An Immersive Silent Disco Ballet. Following a previously announced extension through July 12, the immersive production will now continue performances through July 31, 2026 in DUMBO, Brooklyn.

Inspired by Arthur Schnitzler's La Ronde, THE CIRCUIT reimagines a cycle of intimate encounters through a pulse-driven silent disco ballet that fuses dance, theater, and nightlife into a visceral, site-specific experience in the streets of DUMBO, Brooklyn. Audience members wear wireless headphones and move alongside performers as the story unfolds through choreography, spoken text, and an original EDM score with immersive sound design.

Co-directed by Josh Zacher and John Kroft, choreographed by Josh Zacher, written by Connor Wentworth, with original score and sound design by Jacob Ryan Smith and associate sound design by Anna Tobin, THE CIRCUIT dissolves the boundary between spectator and participant.

TodayTix Digital Rush tickets are available daily for $35 at 9:00 AM through the TodayTix app. Limit 2 tickets per person. Subject to availability. TodayTix Digital Lottery will offer $43 Tickets. Drawings are held daily for the following day's performances. Limit 2 tickets per person. Subject to availability. Patrons must download the TodayTix app to access Digital Rush and Lottery tickets. Rush winners are notified the same day, while Lottery winners are notified in advance.

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