NARCISSUS AS PLOT FORM: A TRANSSEXUAL RAGE(R) To Have Public Reading

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Kitchen Sink Theatre Company (Katie Royse Ginther, Artistic Director) is set to present a reading of the new play “NARCISSUS AS PLOT FORM: a Transsexual Rage(r)” on Thursday, July 16th, 2026.

NARCISSUS is written by Oscar K, directed by Fae Hartt (Whipoorwhill Calls), stage managed by Leo Griffin (Whipoorwhill Calls) and produced by Piper Woods (BRICKGIRL). The show stars Dante Gonzales (Cambio), Lee Baladejo (My Home on the Moon), Sam Flynn (Take Me To Dollywood) and Colin Safley (Dead Man Walking). This will be the first time “NARCISSUS” is being read in performance.

NARCISSUS AS PLOT FORM: A TRANSSEXUAL RAGE(R) is a modern-day t4t4t love story that re-imagines Narcissus as a broke Bushwick transfag who ultimately breaks out of the doomed narrative of his namesake. Weaving together Ancient Greek gods and modern queer myth, the play is a meta-commentary on twink/doll solidarity, trans like transgression, and what it’s like to escape the prophecy put on your head and make your dreams come true. Make transition sexy again!

NARCISSUS is set to take place at The RAT NYC in Brooklyn, NY on July 16th at 7:30pm with doors opening at 7pm. The RAT NYC is located at 68 Jay Street, Suite 117 in Dumbo. Tickets are $10 with an option to donate to Kitchen Sink Theatre Company’s work. Tickets can be purchased at the Kitchen Sink Theatre Company's website.



More About The Creative Team

Oscar K (he/him) - Oscar K. is a playwright, producer, and filmmaker based in NYC and LA. His work has been produced in London, New York City, Fire Island, Boston, Cambridge, and Los Angeles, with The Divine, The Brick, HERE Arts Center, Boston Center for the Arts, National Queer Theater, Skylight Theatre, Celebration Theatre, and Harvard College. He has been commissioned by Celebration Theatre, the Los Angeles LGBT Center, the Harvard Museums, and others. He was a finalist for the 2028 East West Players Open Call commission, a semi-finalist for the 2026 Van Lier New Voices Fellowship, a semi-finalist for O’Neill National Playwrights Conference (2026, 2023) and a semi-finalist for the Terrence McNally New Works Incubator (2026, 2025). He was a 2021 Queer (Re)Public Resident Artist at The Theater Offensive and the recipient of the 2023 Phyllis Anderson Prize from the American Repertory Theater. He is a three-time Lambda Literary Fellow in Playwriting and Screenwriting, and a 2026 Queer|Art|Mentorship Fellow in Performance. His work has been published in The Brooklyn Rail. Upcoming work: Theatre of the Bacchant Playwright Residency, Producer of 24 Hour Plays: Nationals LA, Center at West Park Evolution Festival. bit.ly/velvetxxn, @velveteen_fxggot.

Fae Hartt (they/he) - Fae Hartt (they/he) is a queer director and producer based in NYC that is passionate about bold, new works surrounding queer, disabled, and other marginalized identities. Fae is the Founding Artistic Director and Lead Producer of Epheverie Theatre Company (ETC), a Co-Producer and Director of Special Events at Kitchen Sink Theatre Company (KSTC), and an Associate Producer at Fireside Theatre Co, a transmasc collective focused on building community and providing a safe space for trans bodies. Directing credits include: "Whippoorwill Calls," "My Best Friend’s Fish," "Ella In Stardust" (Epheverie Theatre Co), "Rocky Horror Picture Show" (Kitchen Sink Theatre Co - AD), Kik (First Kiss Theatre Co), and the award winning short film, "all that’s left." with Zima Blue Productions. Education: BM Vocal Performance from Mannes School of Music. Atlantic Acting School Evening Conservatory. https://faehartt.com/ @faehartt

MORE ABOUT KITCHEN SINK THEATRE COMPANY

Kitchen Sink Theatre Company was founded by Katie Royse Ginther and Audrey Andrews in 2021, when the two produced a performance of The Rocky Horror Picture Show with members of the community in Seattle. After Rocky Horror’s large following, Royse Ginther produced and directed a new project at The Sylvia Center for the Arts (Bellingham, WA). Good Water, written by Jessica Moreland, is now a nationally acclaimed play that received recognition from The Kennedy Center in 2022 for being an outstanding new play that best represented the voice of the writer. Good Water’s success inspired Royse Ginther to produce a summer stock season in partnership with The Sylvia Center. As Kitchen Sink's following continued to grow, Royse Ginther brought it to New York City, where they recently celebrated their 4th annual production of Rocky Horror at Brooklyn Art Haus. Kitchen Sink productions have been performed at The Tank, Brooklyn Art Haus, The Rat, and more. The mission of Kitchen Sink is to create a space where queer and trans theatre artists can experiment freely with their creativity, pushing the boundaries of storytelling while fostering a strong, supportive community. We are committed to uplifting not only queer narratives, but also the voices of those historically excluded from American theatre at every level. kitchensinktheatrecompany.com @kitchensinktheatrecompany

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