Music of Curiosities at Coney Island USA to Present Mya Byrne Next Week

Featuring a very special solo opening set by the transcendent PNK VLVT WTCH, the concert will be hosted by Clown Songstress Razor De Rockefeller.

Jul. 01, 2023

Music Of Curiosities Coney Island will present celebrated singer-songwriter Mya Byrne on Saturday, July 8, 2023 at 9PM.

Called one of America's greatest living songwriters, Mya Byrne is a rich, powerful Americana storyteller, delivering a blend of country, glam-pop, blues and poetic folk songwriting. Out and proud, she is a leader for the presence of queer trans women in country and Americana.

Like a crackling backyard fire outside of a city at dusk, stars on one side of the sky and light pollution on the other, Mya's music is in the pocket of traditional country and Americana, yet firmly rooted in the modern world.

Featuring a very special solo opening set by the transcendent PNK VLVT WTCH, the concert will be hosted by Clown Songstress Razor De Rockefeller.

ConeyIslandUSA is located at 1208 Surf Avenue. On the corner of Surf Avenue and W. 12th Street.

Tickets are $20 and can be purchased Click Here.

Please note, the Music of Curiosities concert will be filmed for a future video production. Entrance into the venue indicates that you have granted the rights to use your likeness on the Internet and in films.

About Music of Curiosities

Since 2018, Music of Curiosities has been connecting an artful cast of inspired musicians with an audience of devoted music enthusiasts, presenting original live music on stage at Coney Island USA's Sideshows By The Seashore Theater.

Each month we present fascinating live performances that will delight your ears and will amplify your love of really great music. Music of Curiosities brings high art to the high kitsch of Coney Island, and turns the curious into the connoisseur.

We provide a home for alternative, experimental, and LGBTQIA+ performers, and we create a platform in which music, culture and creativity connect with a community where all are welcome.




