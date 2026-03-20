Molière In The Park Reveals 2026 Season Of Free Theater Across Brooklyn

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Molière in the Park (MIP), Brooklyn's home for free world-class theater, announces its 2026 season — a dynamic lineup of presentations, workshops, and a full-scale outdoor production that reaffirms the company's mission to bring people together across race, economic status, and cultural background through free access to productions of Molière's plays.

The season of free theater begins this spring with a special presentation of A Very Modern Classical Evening with Molière in the Park, which includes staged readings of The Regulars, a short tragedy in verse by rapper, actor, and playwright Le'Asha Julius paired with The Ludicrous Ladies, a one act comedy in prose by Molière starring Emmy Award-winning star of LOST, Michael Emerson and Lakisha May at BRIC. The season continues with a developmental workshop of Molière's tragicomedy Don Juan, translated by Stephen Wadsworth at Brooklyn Academy of Music (BAM), followed later in the summer by a one-off work-in-process presentation of Don Juan at Domino Square in Williamsburg, and culminates in a four-week full scale production of Don Juan in Prospect Park, in partnership with Prospect Park Alliance.

“At Molière in the Park, our goal is always to connect the plays we offer with the lives and stories of the communities we serve,” said Lucie Tiberghien, Founding Executive Director. “This season reflects our commitment to artistic rigor, community building, and public access — from intimate readings to large-scale performances in the park.”

All performances are free. Advance reservations will open at a later date. To receive priority updates and early access to ticket reservations, sign up for Molière in the Park's newsletter at www.moliereinthepark.org.

On November 9, 2026, MIP will hold its fourth annual OneLove OneTheater Gala in Brooklyn. Details will be announced at a later date.

2026 SEASON LINEUP

May 14, 2026 at 7pm: A Very Modern Classical Evening with Molière in the Park at BRIC – 647 Fulton St, Brooklyn, NY 11217

MIP returns to BRIC with a special Stoop Share double-bill presentation featuring The Regulars, a short tragedy in verse by rapper, actor, and playwright Le'Asha Julius about lovers torn apart by political bloodshed, paired with The Ludicrous Ladies, starring Lakisha May (Jaja's African Hair Braiding on Broadway) and Emmy Award Winner Michael Emerson (LOST, SAW). In this fast-talking short comedy in prose, Molière takes aim at the performance of “refinement,” exposing the vanity and desperation behind social climbing through the wildly comic downfall of three aspiring sophisticates whose hunger for status makes them perfect targets for satire. This presentation deepens MIP's partnership with BRIC and offers Brooklyn audiences an opportunity to engage with classical and contemporary voices in dialogue with each other.

Free and and open to the public

Link to tickets forthcoming

June 19, 2026 at 7:00PM: INVITE ONLY Don Juan Workshop Presentation at BAM (Brooklyn Academy of Music) – 30 Lafayette Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11217

Following a five-day workshop at BAM of MIP's upcoming fall production of Don Juan, MIP will host a private work-in-process presentation of the production as a preview, offering invited guests a first look at the company's reimagining of Molière's daring and provocative masterpiece.

A bold exploration of desire, defiance, morality, and power, Don Juan remains one of Molière's most controversial and electrifying works. The workshop process will allow the creative team to refine the adaptation, the original cello score, by Johnathan Moore and the staging before its full outdoor production.

Free

August 14, 2026 (Rain date: August 15, 2026) at 7pm: OPEN TO THE PUBLIC Don Juan work-in-process pop-up presentation at Domino Square in Williamsburg - 12 S 3rd St, Brooklyn, NY 11249

MIP, in partnership with Domino Park, will host a public work-in-process pop-up presentation of their Don Juan production as a preview, open to the public, offering a first look at the company's reimagining of Molière's daring and provocative masterpiece.

Free

September 5 - September 27 2026: Don Juan at the LeFrak Center at Lakeside, Prospect Park (Four-Week Free Run in Prospect Park) – 171 East Dr, Brooklyn, NY 11225

The season culminates with MIP's signature offering, in partnership with Prospect Park Alliance, the nonprofit that sustains the park: a fully staged, free outdoor production of Don Juan in Prospect Park. While Molière in the Park has traditionally presented its mainstage production in May, this year, for the first time, performances will take place in late summer/early fall due to expanded recreational programming at LeFrak Center at Lakeside in the spring. This shift positions the September run at a vibrant cultural moment in the city, inviting audiences to gather as summer fades into fall in one of Brooklyn's most beautiful settings.

MIP's annual outdoor productions have become a cultural highlight of the borough, bringing together diverse audiences for evenings of bold storytelling. With Don Juan, the company turns to one of Molière's most complex antiheroes — a character whose reckless pursuit of pleasure and refusal to conform feels startlingly contemporary.

September 5 : First Preview – Don Juan in the Park

September 14: Official Opening Benefit Date (Benefit performance - ticketed)

All performances aside from the opening night benefit performance, will be free and open to the public. Reservation details for all performances will be announced at a later date.

November 9, 2026: MIP's 4th annual OneLove OneTheatre Gala (Location TBD)

This festive evening brings together artists, supporters, and neighbors for an unforgettable night of performance, music, conversation, and celebration in support of MIP's continued commitment to accessible, world-class theater for all.

Guests will enjoy live theater performances, music, cocktails, and the opportunity to connect with members of the MIP community in an intimate and joyful setting. The evening will also include the presentation of our annual Shoulder-to-Shoulder Award, honoring individuals whose leadership and generosity help advance the arts and strengthen our shared cultural life.

Hosts, honorees, ticket information, sponsorship opportunities, and full programming for the evening will be announced soon.

More on Molière in the Park Recent Articles Molière in the Park To Present THE LUDICROUS LADIES: A Benefit Staged Reading in Support of Accessible Theater for All 1/7/2026