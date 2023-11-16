Maria Aparo Joins Bechdel Project As Co-Creative Director

Bechdel Project, a leading feminist arts incubator, has appointed of Maria Aparo as its Co-Creative Director. A distinguished multidisciplinary artist, producer, former sex worker, and activist, Maria brings a wealth of experience and a unique creative perspective to her new role.

A Fearless Trailblazer in the Arts

Maria Aparo is no stranger to pushing boundaries. Her true passion lies in developing new works that question and subvert societal norms, while blurring the lines between art and life. Known for her audacious projects, including constructing a black box theater in the desert for The Living Theater's "No Place To Hide" at Burning Man, Maria's artistic journey has been marked by innovation. Her identity as a world-renowned "fetish queen," YouTube star and, sex worker's rights advocate, revolutionized the industry, garnering millions of devoted fans and earning recognition in Hustler Magazine.

A Decade of Artistic Leadership

With a decade of producing and theater management experience, Maria's expertise lies in the independent and nonprofit sectors. Notably, she co-founded Perf Productions, an all-women's production company, and worked as an associate producer with the iconic Living Theater. Her professional journey also includes a Management Director position at Theater Masters, a prominent nonprofit based in NYC, CO, and FL, which honed her skills in development and programming.

A Vision for the Future

In her new role as Co-Creative Director at Bechdel Project, Maria is poised to continue her legacy of nurturing groundbreaking new works. Her passion for social justice aligns deeply with Bechdel Project's mission. When asked about her plans for the organization's future she says, "Our programming will continue to put gender equity front and center while providing more opportunities to often overlooked demographics of women, non-binary, and underrepresented genders. I also believe that dismantling systems of oppression are not only artistic endeavors but also begin within the daily operations of a company. We will be centering our company culture accordingly to provide a more equitable and supportive environment for the community while working alongside our artists to create real change. Some things I'll be immediately focusing on include: family centered & wellness supported policies, wealth & resource redistribution, eliminating hierarchy, making labor visible, and prioritizing collaboration over competition."

Maria Aparo expresses immense excitement and passion about her new role, adding, "I am thrilled to join Bechdel Project and contribute to its mission of fostering diverse and empowering voices in the arts!"

About Bechdel Project

Bechdel Project is rooted in the vibrant cultural landscape of Greenpoint, Brooklyn, and was founded in 2016 with the goal of addressing harmful gender disparities prevalent within our culture's storytelling. Bechdel Project believes that we can change our culture by changing the stories we tell and that the lack of women-centered stories in our culture is harmful to women and men alike. Our mission is to amplify the voices and stories of women, non-binary, and underrepresented genders through art, activism, and education to shape a more equitable future for all.