LIL' MISS KATE - WARD OF THE STATE to Return to Brooklyn Comedy Collective for Edinburgh Fringe Preview

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Lil Miss Kate – Ward of the State returns to Brooklyn Comedy Collective for a one-night-only live performance on Tuesday, July 14 at 7 p.m., before heading to the Edinburgh Festival Fringe for a month-long engagement.

A fully scripted homage to the classic radio serials of the 1930s and 1940s, the comedy features live sound effects and follows America's Second-Favorite Orphan Adventurer through another over-the-top adventure.

This brand-new installment reunites Lil' Miss Kate with her guardian, Deputy Mayor of New York City Solomon Russell, former Heavyweight Champion of the World Lucinda Sheraton, and Kate's faithful horse companion Fiorello. The new adventure includes disguises, Mole People, booby traps, forbidden love, Sal Loon and his Second Avenue Saloon, a mysterious orb, and a spirited political debate inspired by modern times.

The production stars Lizzy Furey (UCB, Brooklyn Comedy Collective) and Anna Rock (Shakespeare & Company), with an opening stand-up performance by Shenba Vairavan (NowThis, UCB).

Writer and producer Seth Finkelstein (Hard Drive, UCB) created the production as a loving tribute to the golden age of radio comedy, complete with fully performed live Foley effects.

Performance Information

Lil Miss Kate – Ward of the State will be performed on Tuesday, July 14 at 7 p.m. at Brooklyn Comedy Collective, 167 Graham Avenue in Brooklyn. Tickets are $12 in advance and $17 on the day of the performance.

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