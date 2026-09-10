THAT 80S IMPROV CHALLENGE: TELEVANGELIST & BAD COMEDIAN EDITION Comes to Young Ethel's
Get Up and Get Down and Double D Youmatics compete with host Harmon Leon at Young Ethels in Brooklyn.
That 80s Improv Challenge: Televangelist & Bad Comedian Edition will take place Thursday, September 17 at 7 p.m. at Young Ethel's in Brooklyn.
The show will pit three improv teams against one another as they create scenes inspired by clips of televangelists and stand-up comedians from the 1980s.
The source material will include everything from Gallagher smashing watermelons and Andrew Dice Clay's nursery rhymes to faith healers, televangelists and comedians bombing in front of the era's ubiquitous brick-wall comedy club backdrops.
Performers
Competing teams will include Get Up and Get Down, featuring Armando Cabrero and Kit Carter; Double D; and Youmatics, featuring Chris O'Neil and company. Kristen Gonzalez and Kate O'Neil Martino will serve as judges.
The evening will be hosted by Harmon Leon, whose credits include HBO Max. That 80s Improv Challenge: Televangelist & Bad Comedian Edition will take place Thursday, September 17 at 7 p.m. at Young Ethel's, located at 506 5th Avenue in Brooklyn.
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