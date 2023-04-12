Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

HOUSECONCERT By Object Collection Premieres At The Brick Next Month

Performances run May 5-27, 2023.

Apr. 12, 2023  
HOUSECONCERT By Object Collection Premieres At The Brick Next Month

A performance at the end of time, the last house concert of them all. Or the first, before everything. Casual, using whatever is at hand. After everything has been done, we do this anyway, just because. Because this is what we do in our house, with our invited guests. Getting amongst it.

Object Collection's history is intimately connected with house concerts. Several of our first performances were in friends' living rooms for a small group of attendees. The barest of bare bones, essential DIY. We summon the ghosts of Jack Smith, Sam Rivers, and all those who blended their art with their homes. The most basic form of a community:

you there watching me here, us together.

written and directed by Kara Feely

composed by Travis Just

performed by

Catrin Lloyd-Bollard, Kara Feely, Travis Just, Daniel Allen Nelson,

Nicolás Noreña, James Oldham, Chloë Roe, and Timothy Scott

Scenic Design by Peiyi Wong

Lighting by Liz Schweitzer

Sound by Robin Margolis

Produced by Shannon Sindelar

Production Manager Daniel Allen Nelson

Assistant Director Kate Purdum

Design Assistants Celia Krefter and Talia Hankin

HOUSECONCERT also touring to:

Cafe OTO, London (UK)

Stanford University (USA)

Indexical, Santa Cruz (USA)

Tickets are available now.




Green-Wood Springs Into A New Season Of Public Programs Photo
Green-Wood Springs Into A New Season Of Public Programs
Spring has sprung, and The Green-Wood Cemetery kicks off another exciting year of programming—from engaging history tours to hands-on environmental activations and the much-loved Concerts in the Catacombs. Much more than a cemetery, Green-Wood is transforming its sprawling green space into a distinctive setting for a wide-range of fascinating, one-of-a-kind events, concerts, tours, and so much more!
OUR PLANET LIVE Comes to the Kings Theatre For Earth Day Photo
OUR PLANET LIVE Comes to the Kings Theatre For Earth Day
William Shatner, the Emmy® Award-winning actor who came to fame portraying Captain James T. Kirk on the original “Star Trek” television series, will provide special co-narration for the all-new concert tour, “Our Planet Live in Concert.” Based on the Netflix original documentary nature series, the tour will stop in Brooklyn, NY at Kings Theatre to celebrate Earth Day on April 22, 2023.
AJOYO, Gili Yalo & More to Perform at BAMcafé Live 2023 Photo
AJOYO, Gili Yalo & More to Perform at BAMcafé Live 2023
BAM (Brooklyn Academy of Music) has announced details for its 2023 spring lineup for BAMcafé Live.
Hybrid Movement Company & The Love Show Present RIPE This Month Photo
Hybrid Movement Company & The Love Show Present RIPE This Month
Hybrid Movement Company & The Love Show present 'RIPE' on April 28th & 29th.

More Hot Stories For You


AJOYO, Gili Yalo & More to Perform at BAMcafé Live 2023AJOYO, Gili Yalo & More to Perform at BAMcafé Live 2023
April 11, 2023

BAM (Brooklyn Academy of Music) has announced details for its 2023 spring lineup for BAMcafé Live.
Hybrid Movement Company & The Love Show Present RIPE This MonthHybrid Movement Company & The Love Show Present RIPE This Month
April 11, 2023

Hybrid Movement Company & The Love Show present 'RIPE' on April 28th & 29th.
Cast Announced For Moliere In The Park's English Language World Premiere of TARTUFFE OR THE HYPOCRITECast Announced For Moliere In The Park's English Language World Premiere of TARTUFFE OR THE HYPOCRITE
April 11, 2023

Molière in the Park, in partnership with Prospect Park Alliance and LeFrak Center at Lakeside, has announced the cast for the English language world premiere of Molière's TARTUFFE OR THE HYPOCRITE, reconstructed by Georges Forestier, translated by Maya Slater, and directed by Molière in the Park's Founding Artistic Director Lucie Tiberghien.
MADAGASCAR THE MUSICAL is Coming to Kings Theatre in MayMADAGASCAR THE MUSICAL is Coming to Kings Theatre in May
April 10, 2023

The hit DreamWorks animated franchise, Madagascar, is now a live stage musical that will “Move It, Move It” to Kings Theatre in Brooklyn, NY on Sunday, May 21 at 3pm ET, as part of the 12-week national tour.
CHIP HAGGERTY: BOY MEETS WORLD Opens At Julia Seabrook Gallery April 20CHIP HAGGERTY: BOY MEETS WORLD Opens At Julia Seabrook Gallery April 20
April 6, 2023

Julia Seabrook Gallery brings Chip Haggerty – a brutish New England painter and reluctant outsider – in from the cold with his first ever New York City solo exhibition.
share