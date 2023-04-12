HOUSECONCERT By Object Collection Premieres At The Brick Next Month

A performance at the end of time, the last house concert of them all. Or the first, before everything. Casual, using whatever is at hand. After everything has been done, we do this anyway, just because. Because this is what we do in our house, with our invited guests. Getting amongst it.

Object Collection's history is intimately connected with house concerts. Several of our first performances were in friends' living rooms for a small group of attendees. The barest of bare bones, essential DIY. We summon the ghosts of Jack Smith, Sam Rivers, and all those who blended their art with their homes. The most basic form of a community:

you there watching me here, us together.

written and directed by Kara Feely

composed by Travis Just

performed by

Catrin Lloyd-Bollard, Kara Feely, Travis Just, Daniel Allen Nelson,

Nicolás Noreña, James Oldham, Chloë Roe, and Timothy Scott

Scenic Design by Peiyi Wong

Lighting by Liz Schweitzer

Sound by Robin Margolis

Produced by Shannon Sindelar

Production Manager Daniel Allen Nelson

Assistant Director Kate Purdum

Design Assistants Celia Krefter and Talia Hankin

HOUSECONCERT also touring to:

Cafe OTO, London (UK)

Stanford University (USA)

Indexical, Santa Cruz (USA)

Tickets are available now.