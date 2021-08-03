EXPLORATION OF THE EVERCHANGING to be Presented at FiveMyles Gallery Space in Crown Heights

Exploration Of The Everchanging is an experimental, interactive, theater experience, dissecting the relationship between the audience and the performer.

The show was created in 2019, with its debut in New York City. The second and third iterations were on Zoom with the Denver Fringe Festival in 2020 and 2021. With an exciting return to in-person performance, the show will have it's fourth version of the work at FiveMyles gallery space in Crown Heights, Brooklyn. From the first performance to this upcoming piece, the show has undergone changes and shifts; it has grown but stayed true to its fluid nature.

The director Clara Wiest created the piece with the vision to have it be adaptable to any space and time. Each version is shaped by the ideas brought to life by the collaborators in the space. Our upcoming version features Madison Chu and Adaline Gomez as performers and Alessandra Cronin as the Tech Designer - all three were part of the first iteration, and Monika Orzelowski as Stage Manager who was involved in the most recent version at Denver Fringe 2021.

In this fourth iteration the team is dissecting what live performance in a gallery space is and what that means for this work. Paying homage to gallery spaces, this work is a playful, challenging show, pushing the viewer beyond their preconceived ideas of "being an audience" and initiating an internal conversation of how we view and experience live performance. Playing around with the themes of passivity of the audience, the Exploration Of The Everchanging Team has created an innovative way to experience live performance.

Once again, the audience has a chance to explore and challenge themselves with their own preconceived notions about their place in Live Performance and they have an opportunity to step out of their comfort zone, interacting honestly with the performers, the content and themselves.

At its core, Exploration Of The Everchanging is a consciously created and facilitated experience for the audience specifically. The audience is the subject of this show, offering an ever-adapting piece that will shift and change every performance because the audience is different every time.

Performances will take place Friday, August 6th at 7:30 PM, Saturday, August 7th at 7:30 PM, and Sunday, August 8th at 6:00 PM at FiveMyles. All performances are free, and masks will be required for all audience members. RSVPing in advance is recommended - but optional, at

https://linktr.ee/EOTE

Location: FiveMyles Gallery Space - Crown Heights, Brooklyn, NY, 558 St Johns Place