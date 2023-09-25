Downtown Brooklyn Arts Festival Returns This Weekend

Downtown Brooklyn Partnership announced the lineup for the 2023 Downtown Brooklyn Arts Festival (DBAF), the annual celebration of the Brooklyn Cultural District. A showcase of acclaimed local arts organizations and artists, DBAF 2023 will take place on Friday, September 29 and Saturday, September 30, and will again feature a jam-packed lineup of free outdoor events at The Plaza at 300 Ashland, located at Flatbush and Lafayette Avenues.

With a series of events hosted by the borough’s premier artists and institutions, DBAF offers locals and visitors a chance to immerse themselves in the best of Brooklyn’s arts and culture scene. DBAF 2023 highlights include: interactive art experiences curated by Brooklyn Conservatory of Music, Theatre for a New Audience and Urban Glass; Layer Rhythm’s dynamic improvisation shows; Mark Morris Dance Group and musicians from The Knights join forces for a special performance; L Train Brass Band with their thunderous repertoire; and DJ Hard Hittin Harry spinning global beats. In partnership with 651 Arts, The Plaza at 300 Ashland will also present Lollise, the Afrofuturistic soulstress, and closing out the festival is Chop and Quench – also known as "The Fela! Band," presented in partnership with BRIC.

“DBAF is a celebration of the local artistic talent that makes Downtown Brooklyn a vibrant neighborhood for all to enjoy,” said Regina Myer, President of the Downtown Brooklyn Partnership. “From experimental art and dance performances to jazz and DJ sets, DBAF showcases the rich diversity of the arts and culture community in Brooklyn, which continues to grow and thrive. We look forward to welcoming the public to experience these exciting events right in the heart of Brooklyn’s cultural district at The Plaza at 300 Ashland.”

“We're thrilled for this annual celebration of the neighborhood's rich creative ethos to be held at the Plaza at 300 Ashland,” said Kate Gavriel, Cultural Affairs Director at Two Trees Management Co. “We're grateful to partner with the Downtown Brooklyn Partnership to program the Plaza, whose purpose is to provide gathering and performance space for Brooklyn's artistic community.”

The Plaza at 300 Ashland is one of the largest outdoor public spaces in Brooklyn and often hosts the artistic and cultural happenings that give Brooklyn its character. Since its opening, the 15,000 square foot space has hosted hundreds of performances, dance and exercise fitness classes, and major public art installations, many in partnership with institutions of the Brooklyn Cultural District and beyond.

DBAF 2023 Schedule of Events

Friday, September 29th

LayeRhythm

5pm-8pm

LayeRhythm ignites the Downtown Brooklyn Arts Festival, setting it in motion with their extraordinary artistic expression sessions. These sessions have proven to be a catalyst for personal transformation, completely revolutionizing how individuals connect with music,

dance, and improvisation. The interactive dynamic they bring is nothing short of captivating, weaving together an intricate tapestry of rhythmic layers that harmoniously intertwine.

Saturday, September 30th

Hands-on activities

11:00am-2:30pm

BRIC, Brooklyn Conservatory of Music, TFANA, and UrbanGlass will be on hand with exciting activations to keep everyone entertained throughout the day.

Mark Morris Dance Group, kids hip hop dance class

11am-11:45am

The Mark Morris Dance Group presents a free kids hip-hop dance class, setting the stage for a fun and energetic start.

Brooklyn Conservatory of Music

11:55am-12:40pm

Brooklyn Conservatory of Music will bring their popular instrument petting zoo, allowing children to explore and interact with various musical instruments.

The Knights Orchestra

1:30pm-2:00pm

Prepare to be amazed by musicians from The Knights as they fearlessly venture into a vast universe of orchestral music. Their exploration opens new possibilities and promises an exhilarating musical journey like no other.

The Mark Morris Dance Group and The Knights present Water

2:00pm-2:15pm

The Mark Morris Dance Group, accompanied by musicians from The Knights, returns with mesmerizing choreography from their captivating short piece titled Water. With grace and fluidity, they effortlessly captivate audiences and leave them in awe.

L Train Brass Band

2:15pm-3:00pm

L Train Brass Band takes the stage, bringing their extraordinary modular collective to make The Plaza come alive with a fusion of genres. From popular music and hip-hop to funk and traditional New Orleans jazz, they'll have everyone dancing along.

Lollise

3:00pm-3:45pm

Prepare for an out-of-this-world experience as Lollise, the Afrofuturistic soulstress, graces the festival with her sonically powerful and irresistibly funky aesthetic. Her debut release, Looking at You, solidified her sound and demonstrated her keen imagination - transforming

surroundings into dreamscapes ripe with possibility. In partnership with 651 Arts.

DJ Hard Hittin Harry

3:45pm-6:00pm

DJ Hard Hittin Harry takes over next, providing a skillfully blended mix of diverse musical styles that guarantees an unforgettable experience. Get ready for non-stop entertainment as he keeps the energy high throughout his set.

Chop and Quench

6:00pm-8:00pm

Closing out this incredible festival is Chop and Quench – also known as "The Fela! Band." Comprised of talented musicians from the renowned musical FELA!, they bring their exceptional artistry to deliver an unforgettable performance that celebrates Fela Kuti's iconic compositions. In partnership with BRIC.

With such a lineup of talent and excitement, this festival promises to be an unforgettable experience for all who attend. Get ready to immerse yourself in a day filled with music, dance, and pure joy!

DBAF partners include 651 Arts, BRIC, Girl Be Heard, Irondale Ensemble Project, The Knights, Mark Morris Dance Group, MoCADA, Theater for a New Audience, UrbanGlass, with more to come. DBAF is sponsored by Orange Barrel Media.

The Downtown Brooklyn Arts Festival is organized by the Downtown Brooklyn Partnership, with support from Two Trees Management Co. A complete schedule can be found here: http://www.dbartsfestival.org/