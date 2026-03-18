Cast and Design Team Set for Site-Specific CANCIONES in Flatbush

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Radical Evolution, Latinx Playwrights Circle, The Sol Project, and Boundless Theatre Company have revealed the full cast and design team for their World Premiere of Canciones, an immersive site-specific experience presented at a private home in Flatbush, Brooklyn, May 2-24.

Join three generations of the legendary Guerrero family as they gather for a special family reunion. In the kitchen, Kati and Ellie are digging up old feuds. In the living room, Maestra will tell you about the generations of musicians that came before, while you sit next to her sipping your drink. And on the patio, you can get high (on life) with the cousins!

As the evening unfolds, secrets are unearthed, old rivalries are revived, and the family is forced to decide who will carry on their musical legacy. Inspired by the seminal Linda Ronstadt album Canciones de mi Padre, Canciones is a site-specific party, an acoustic Mariachi jam, and a family reunion all rolled into an immersive, interactive experience. Come for the tamales-stay for the chisme!

*Julián Mesri, Rebecca Martínez, Beto O'Byrne, Sara Ornelas and Meropi Peponides

The cast will feature Mayelah Barrera (Much Ado About Nothing with The Public), Johanna Carlisle-Zepeda ( ¡Americano! at New World Stages), Kai An Chee (Broadway Nat'l Tour of Miss Saigon), Cristina Contreras (Drive Away Dolls), Sara Ornelas (Much Ado About Nothing with The Public), Chino Ramos (Thom Pain with Signature Theater), and Sammy Rivas (Dirty Books with Bated Breath Theatre). Casting was by tbd casting co.

The creative team includes Production Design by Raul Abrego (Sancocho at WP Theater), Sound Design by Tye Hunt Fitzgerald (The Vagrant Trilogy at The Public), Lighting Design by María-Cristina Fusté (Associate LD on Jagged Little Pill on Broadway), and Costume Design by Christopher Vergara (you don't have to do anything at HERE Arts Center). Canciones was collaboratively created by Rebecca Martínez (Dirty Laundry with WP Theater), Julián Mesri (co-adaptor/composer/lyricist for Drama Desk nominated Comedy of Errors and Much Ado About Nothing at The Public), Beto O'Byrne (Visiting Artist in Residence at Bard College's Department of Theatre and Performance), Sara Ornelas (Frida Kahlo in A Ribbon About A Bomb with Exquisite Corpse), and Meropi Peponides (co-creative director of the 2026 and 2025 Under the Radar Festivals).