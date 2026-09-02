CULTURE AROUND THE CORNER Festival to Bring Multicultural Arts to Long Branch

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Monmouth Arts will present the inaugural Culture Around the Corner, a free three-day multicultural festival taking place Friday, October 2 through Sunday, October 4 in Long Branch, New Jersey.

The festival will bring together music, dance, food, visual art, artisan experiences and family-friendly programming celebrating cultural traditions and creative communities from across New Jersey and beyond. The lineup includes Chris Rockwell, Kuf Knotz & CHRISTINE ELISE, Baila Society, Mary Cross, James Dalton, Alexander Simone, Atlantic Watch Pipe & Drums, Sharqi Dance, Capoeira Sol Nascente, Bottle Dancers USA and more.

"Culture Around the Corner truly is an event where there is something for everyone," said Monmouth Arts Executive Director Teresa Staub. "This festival brings together an extraordinary mix of artists, traditions and creative experiences, while giving many New Jersey performers a meaningful platform to share their incredible talent."

The festival is presented by Monmouth Arts with support from the New Jersey Economic Development Authority's A.R.T. – Phase II Grant Program.

Friday, October 2 – Long Branch Library

The festival will kick off at the Long Branch Free Public Library, 328 Broadway Street, with live music and dance alongside visual projections and a community art exhibition.

5 p.m. – Ocean Ave Stompers

The Asbury Park-based musical collective will bring the sound of New Orleans brass bands to the Jersey Shore, combining funk, soul, horn arrangements and driving percussion.

5:40 p.m. – Deseree Spinks & Ryan Gregg

Also known as Ry & Des, the Jersey Shore musicians will perform a mix of original songs and covers.

6:25 p.m. – Baila Society Sunset Salsa Dance Party

Baila Society will lead a salsa dance experience accompanied by illuminations from Luminous Abstract.

7:15 p.m. – Will Evans

The Rhode Island-based singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist blends folk, roots and soul, incorporating acoustic guitar, didgeridoo, handpan, beatboxing and live looping into his performances.

Saturday, October 3 – Long Branch Bandshell

11:30 a.m. – James Dalton

The New Jersey singer, multi-instrumentalist and storyteller blends folk, Americana and blues.

12:15 p.m. – The Hellenic Dancers of New Jersey

The ensemble will celebrate Greek culture through traditional folk dances, music and regional costumes.

1 p.m. – Digba Ogunbiyi Quartet

Led by Nigerian-born pianist and composer Digba Ogunbiyi, the quartet blends contemporary jazz with Nigerian Yoruba musical traditions.

2 p.m. – Atlantic Watch Pipe & Drums of the Atlantic Watch

The Red Bank-based ensemble will bring the sounds of bagpipes and percussion to the festival.

2:30 p.m. – Kuf Knotz & CHRISTINE ELISE

The duo blends hip-hop, soul and classical influences, combining rhythmic poetry and beats with harp and vocals.

3:30 p.m. – Sharqi Dance

The Eatontown-based studio and performance community, led by dancer and choreographer Yamê, will showcase Egyptian-style belly dance.

Saturday, October 3 – Liberty Park Main Stage

11:30 a.m. – Long Branch High School Dance Group

Young performers from Long Branch will showcase ensemble choreography and expressive movement.

12:45 p.m. – Pedatro Dub Assasins

The Asbury Park reggae band led by P-Dub, Timothy Boyce, blends reggae and dub with hip-hop, R&B, pop and rock.

1:30 p.m. – Ai-Nene, Gypsy Roma

The Romani music, song and dance ensemble will share cultural traditions through acoustic music, singing and dance.

2 p.m. – NuSpace

The Jersey Shore band blends rock, funk, soul and pop.

3 p.m. – Mary Cross

The New Jersey jazz and soul vocalist will perform a blend of jazz, classic R&B and soul.

4 p.m. – Alexander Simone & Who Dat

Singer, songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Alexander Simone will lead the Asbury Park group through a set of soulful music.

Sunday, October 4 – Whitechapel Courtyard

11:20 a.m. – Hawaiian Hula Dancers

The performance will celebrate Hawaiian culture through traditional movement, rhythm and storytelling.

11:50 a.m. – Xylophone of Wrench

Visual and performance artist Mark Davis, known as Xylophone of Wrench, will bring his work from Asbury Park's creative community to the festival.

12:25 p.m. – Neelima Raju

The 2026 New Jersey Heritage Fellowship recipient will showcase Kuchipudi, an Indian classical dance tradition featuring intricate footwork and storytelling.

1:10 p.m. – John Pronto

The Asbury Park singer-songwriter will perform folk, blues and Americana.

1:55 p.m. – The Richie Olivera Flutes

Peruvian-born, New Jersey-based musician Richie Olivera will perform on traditional Andean flutes including the quena, zampoña and quenacho.

2:40 p.m. – Kyle Moyer

The New Jersey vocalist and guitarist, and frontman of rock band Spyne!, will bring his alternative rock and grunge influences to the festival.

Sunday, October 4 – Whitechapel

11:20 a.m. – Viva Vallenato Trio

The New York-based ensemble will perform Colombian folk music featuring accordion, percussion and vocals.

12 p.m. – Raas and Garba Folk Music & Dance

Explore Envoy India will present a demonstration of traditional folk music and dance from Gujarat, India.

12:25 p.m. – Chiara Maria

The Jersey Shore jazz vocalist and singer-songwriter will perform music blending jazz, blues and contemporary songwriting.

1:10 p.m. – Bottle Dancers USA

The New York City troupe will perform choreography featuring bottles balanced on their heads and drawing on Jewish, Hasidic and Yiddish traditions.

1:55 p.m. – Capoeira Sol Nascente

The New Jersey-based group will showcase the Afro-Brazilian art of capoeira alongside Brazilian traditions including samba and maculelê.

2:40 p.m. – Chris Rockwell

The Jersey Shore rapper, poet, spoken word artist, author and visual artist will close out the lineup.

Festival Information

Admission to Culture Around the Corner is free. Friday's kickoff will take place at the Long Branch Free Public Library, with Saturday programming at the Long Branch Bandshell and Liberty Park and Sunday's Folklife Village programming at Whitechapel Projects.



Photo Credit: Monmouth Arts

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