BROWNSTONE STEPS PLAY FESTIVAL to Present All-Women Playwright Lineup in Brooklyn

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Award winning Brownstone Steps Ent. presents the annual Brownstone Steps Play Festival, comprised of 5 new, one-act, short plays, all written by women and performing at A.R.T./NY South Oxford Space's Great Room, in the downstown Brooklyn cultural arts district, on October 17th at 6 P.M. and October 18th at 3:30 P.M. Attendees can see see the complete lineup on either day. Tickets are now available and range from $18 to $30.

New works to the Brownstone Steps stage include themes of love, patriotism and family. The festival is non-competitive in nature and designed to expose artists to new audiences and provide networking with trade professionals, including the 'VIV' AUDELCO Award winning sound designer, David D. Wright and costumer, Kathy Roberson.

About Brownstone Steps Entertainment

Winner of the NY League of Indepedent Theatre Caffe Cino award for independent theatre, BSE supports play development, free theatrical Readings for the general public at NYC based community gardens and green spaces and the annual Brownstone Steps short play festival for new works on stage. Playwrights include veterans of theatre and film, and unique stories by, for and about women.

About the Plays

Coffee Breakers by Alicia Foxworth

A slow-burn office romance at Bean Pod Coffee Makers Ltd. develops a bitter taste when love turns creepy and may be a little threatening. The latest shipment of product is suspect and only one person is paying attention. Will he survive to tell the story? Can love save the day?

Free Fall! Time Out! by Ellen Clarkson

He's trapped in a relationship he can't commit to. She's facing an employment contract she dreads signing. Desperate, each has escaped to the peace and privacy of a Brooklyn rooftop to practice their unique coping strategies. Tension escalates. Sparks fly. Lives collide. Can anything break through this hopeless standoff?

Grandma's Quilt by Karen A. Brown

The inspired story of a 90-year-old woman's childhood encounter with domestic terrorism and one of the tragedies she has organically pieced together in a quilt.

Ahjumma by Anna Sang Park

After the housekeeper's death, a family must face the lies that sustained them. Ahjumma is a one act play that examines the power structure that underlies what we claim to value and the labor we require to maintain it.

Another Deja's POV by Alicia Foxworth

A mother encounters a repeat opportunity to consider and come to terms with her daughter's outlook on the impact of the NO KINGS protest and its relevance on what may be a tragic turnabout to their relationship.

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