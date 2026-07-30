CLUB LINGERIE, ROLLER JUNKIES Lead Spectacle Theater's Jared Masters Retrospective

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Spectacle Theater in Brooklyn will celebrate the independent cinema of filmmaker Jared Masters throughout August with a special month-long retrospective featuring multiple screenings of three of his most distinctive films: Club Lingerie, Roller Junkies, and Agalmatophilia.

The retrospective was created after Spectacle Theater reached out to Masters with an interest in showcasing his unconventional approach to independent filmmaking and highlighting his unique voice within genre cinema. The August program offers audiences a rare opportunity to experience three films that represent Masters' signature blend of underground aesthetics, dark humor, cult influences, and fearless storytelling.

The featured films include:

CLUB LINGERIE

A neon-soaked journey into the world of late-night intrigue, Club Lingerie has continued to find new audiences and is quickly becoming a modern cult classic. The film will also screen at a microcinema in London this September, further expanding its growing international following.

ROLLER JUNKIES

A wild and energetic exploitation-inspired ride, Roller Junkies captures the rebellious spirit of underground cinema with its unique characters, outrageous style, and unapologetic approach.

AGALMATOPHILIA

Described by audiences as “A truly bizarre work of art,” Agalmatophilia is a surreal and unforgettable exploration of obsession, identity, and the strange corners of human desire.

All screenings will take place at: Spectacle Theater, 124 South 3rd Street, Brooklyn, NY 11249. Tickets are $5 and are available for purchase in person at the theater or through Spectacle Theater's website.

A special screening of Agalmatophilia will take place on Friday, August 7 at 7:30 PM, followed by a Q&A with director Jared Masters.

Seating is limited, and attendees are encouraged to reserve tickets early while supplies last. Film fans, supporters of independent cinema, and anyone interested in discovering unique underground filmmaking are invited to attend this special Brooklyn celebration.

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