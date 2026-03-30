Brandon Collins Will Host HIGH BLACK HISTORY at the Bell House

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Comedian Brandon Collins (New York Comedy Festival) presents High Black History, a bold new spinoff from the creator of the hit live series and podcast Drunk Black History. The event will be held at The Bell House (149 7th Street, Brooklyn, NY 11215) on Sunday, April 19th, 2026. Doors open at 6:30pm and the show starts at 7:30pm.

At High Black History, guests attempt to recap the biography of a historical Black figure, event, or program related to the cannabis industry — while very, very elevated. Expect wild detours, passionate deep-dives, forgotten facts, and the kind of joyful chaos that happens when smart people try to stay focused but absolutely cannot. You'll laugh, you'll learn, and might even catch a contact high.

Joining host Brandon onstage will be Alexis Bradby (Paramount+), Dasheeda Dawson (award-winning author), Solonje Burnett (Weed Auntie), and more!

High Black History is brought to you by the team behind Drunk Black History — the live comedy show that has been featured in the New York Comedy Festival and praised for delivering entertainment that's educational, unpredictable, and perfect for audiences who want to learn while they laugh. Think The Daily Show meets Drunk History, with a live audience and a very different kind of buzz.