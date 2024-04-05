BAM Adds Three Leadership Roles

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



BAM (Brooklyn Academy of Music) has recently added three key roles to its core leadership team. Luis Felipe Farfán and Alice Stryker joined the organization as Chief Brand Officer and AVP of Advancement, consecutively, in January 2024. Jordana Kier became BAM’s Chief Growth Officer in the summer of 2023.

“This is a tremendous group of results-driven, holistic thinkers whose entrepreneurial approach to our work is crucial as we build a sustainable future for BAM,” said BAM President, Gina Duncan. “Their energy and ideas represent a bold path forward and I’m thrilled to have them on board.”

The first Mexican American to serve on BAM’s senior leadership team, creative agency veteran Luis Felipe Farfán will evolve BAM's brand purpose and essence to reflect both its history and its future as a globally influential arts organization. His intimate understanding of the power and potential of uplifting and amplifying underrepresented voices through arts and culture brings a unique and valuable perspective to BAM's leadership.

Farfán, who began his career as a performing and visual artist, brings more than 12 years of experience leading brand creative teams for top ad agencies and brands. Prior to BAM, he served as Executive Creative Director / Head of Content for the Emmy-winning Hecho Studios and Group Creative Director at Mother, where he co-led Target's 2022 holiday campaign celebrating inclusivity and joy in community. In 2018, Farfán became The Sundance Institute's first Head of Creative, developing the brand's visual language, editorial content, and creative strategy for the Sundance Film Festival and the organization's storytelling initiatives. Prior to Sundance he served as Creative Director for VICE Media's in-house commercial studio and was part of lead creative teams at agencies such as Deutsch LA, Camp+King, and Leo Burnett. Throughout his career, Farfán has worked on and collaborated with brands such as Nike, Microsoft, Vans, Google, and Samsung, amongst others.

A successful entrepreneur and tech innovator, Jordana Kier joined BAM to expand fundraising strategies and innovate within the evolving landscapes of foundational and donor engagement in order to build a sustainable future for the organization.

A born-and-bred New Yorker, Kier received her BA in Music at Dartmouth College before beginning her career in arts administration at IMG Artists and NYC Opera. After receiving her MBA from Columbia Business School, Kier founded LOLA, the first-of-its-kind venture capital-backed reproductive health care brand, serving as co-CEO from 2014-2022. During her time there, she raised more than $60MM of capital and wore every hat at the company, from fundraising and board relations, to hiring and developing a growing team, to overseeing growth strategy and identifying new revenue streams.

Kier was named to Forbes “30 Under 30” in 2016 as well as Crain’s “40 under 40” in 2019 and serves on the CUNY Graduate School of Public Health Board.

Joining Kier’s team is Alice Stryker, who brings decades of rich nonprofit development experience.

Prior to BAM she founded and led Simple Gifts Philanthropy which specialized in creating solutions to foster a prosperous culture of philanthropy rooted in impactful giving at some of New York’s finest cultural institutions. Previous to this, Stryker served as Director of Individual Giving for the Intrepid Museum where she secured donations to support the museum's general operations, educational programming, collections, exhibitions, and special projects. Leading up to this, she held key development roles at Museum of the City of New York, The Drawing Center, AIA New York | Center for Architecture, Smithsonian Institution, and George Washington University. Stryker began her career at the Bronx African American History Project researching the birth of hip-hop.