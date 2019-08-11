WILDE NIGHT at The Good Time Boys

The Good Time Boys' Wilde Night was very entertaining, to say the least. It was the first time the cast had performed (and rehearsed) the show together and for some, it was the first time reading their script, or should I say, reading off of their script.

Although it had a lot more mature language and alcohol consumption than in the original text, the characters were just as witty and the protagonists even more so were trying to escape their burdensome social obligations.

Some stand out performers were Hannah Boyd as the pretentious Gwendolyn, who, along with Drew Buchanan as Algernon, were the most connected with their characters, probably because they were the only ones completely off book. It was also admirable how many sandwiches and cucumbers Buchanan consumed in the first act. I wonder if he was alright the next day...

If you want to forget your worries and have a laugh, a visit to the Good Times Boys is always the way to go.





